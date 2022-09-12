‘I Don’t Know If I Have Time to be Nervous’: John David Washington Talks Mirroring Dad’s Acting Journey as He Makes Broadway Debut In August Wilson’s Production a Decade After Denzel

Like father, like son, John David Washington is taking his talents to Broadway. The 38-year-old rising actor is set to make his theatre debut later this month when he takes the stage for August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” following in the footsteps of his famous father, Denzel Washington, the latter of whom appeared in another Wilson production, “Fences,” over a decade ago.

During an appearance at a Wednesday, Sept. 7 press conference to promote the new production, John opened up about mirroring his father’s acting journey and the impact the Academy Award winner has had on him as a burgeoning thespian.

“Am I nervous when [my father is] watching me on stage? I don’t know yet. Maybe. I might not even be thinking about it because I’m thinking about the notes from my director,” he told reporters this week, PEOPLE reported. He added, “I don’t know if I have time to be nervous about what he thinks.”

When asked about some of the lessons he’s learned from Denzel, the “Malcolm and Marie” star replied: “The freedom to fail, to find out, flourish in that failure. In that being uncomfortable, you’ll find the greatest parts of yourself as an artist.”

Denzel Washington spoke about watching his son on film last January, admitting that it was “too weird” for him. “You know, it was too weird,” the 67-year-old said about watching the sci-fi action thriller “Tenet.” First of all, we went to Chris’ house, screened it in his theater. So, I’m sitting here now, now I’m watching my son starring in a Christopher Nolan movie in Christopher Nolan’s house. So, there was a lot going on, you know?”

He added, “I’m looking at my son, and I’m like, ‘He sounds like me.’ Like, ‘Of course he sounds like you, stupid, he is…’ You know, there were so many things that I was experiencing… you know, as a father.”

Denzel’s pride and joy will star alongside Hollywood veteran and Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson and “Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks. Samuel’s wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, serves as director.

“I feel like I’m in grad school,” John said of the experience. “This is an education for me. I feel like I’m becoming a different artist, an artist that I’ve been wanting to be.”