‘He Sounds Like Me’: Denzel Washington Recalls the Surreal Moment of Watching His Son John David Washington on Screen

Denzel Washington recently admitted it was “too weird” watching his son, actor John David Washington, star in the sci-fi action thriller “Tenet.”

While out doing press for his latest project, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the Oscar-winning star opened up about his experience watching the Christopher Nolan-directed film at his private movie theater, which he noted also amplified an already unusual experience.

“You know, it was too weird. First of all, we went to Chris’ house, screened it in his theater. So, I’m sitting here now, now I’m watching my son starring in a Christopher Nolan movie in Christopher Nolan’s house. So, there was a lot going on, you know?” Washington said.

“I’m looking at my son, and I’m like, ‘He sounds like me.’ Like, ‘Of course he sounds like you, stupid, he is…’ You know, there were so many things that I was experiencing that… you know, as a father,” the 67-year-old added.

In the film, John David plays a CIA agent, the “Protagonist,” who learns how to manipulate time flow to prevent an attack from the future that threatens humanity. The 37-year-old has starred in other films, including the 2021 black-and-white romance film “Malcolm & Marie” alongside Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya.

The former football player said he fell in love with acting at the tender age of five. He made his acting debut alongside his father in the 1992 film “Malcolm X,” directed by his father’s longtime collaborator and the director of his 2019 breakout film “BlacKkKlansman,” for which he earned several nominations.

In March 2021, the rising star opened up about being in the shadow of his renowned father. “I don’t even know if [people] see me as John David yet. I’m still ‘Denzel’s son.’ I’m always his son,” he told Rolling Stone at the time.

“So it’s like, the day that they start seeing just me is the day that I can maybe better answer that question about celebrity. ’Cause I’m still not out of his shadow,” he added regarding how he’s been adjusting to his newfound Hollywood status.

