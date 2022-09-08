‘This Woman Is Always Giving’: Savannah James Leaves Fans In a Trance After She Shows Off Her New Hairstyle 

Just when fans thought that Savannah James‘ beauty had reached its peak, the 36-year-old left them stunned after debuting a new look on Sept. 7.

In an Instagram post shared on her hairstylist @tropixbraids’ page, James, who sported a causal ensemble including a “Boyz N The Hood” T-shirt and black sweats, was seen flaunting her blond braids as she posed for the camera.

Savannah James’ hairstylist @tropixbraids shares a video of the star showing off her freshly done box braids. Photo:@topixbraids/Instagram

Although no additional details behind James’ new look were provided other than her indicating she personally wanted a change, her hairstylist did mention in the caption how naturally beautiful the mother of three is.

That person wrote, “Fresh braids fresh face always hits with the beautiful @mrs_savannahrj.” Immediately following @tropixbraids post, James took to her Instagram story to thank the stylist for their service. While reposting @tropixbraids upload, James wrote, “Thank you, babe!!”

As fans viewed the video, many commented on how wonderful James looked. One individual went as far as to claim that because of James’ effortless looks in the past that her “other name” should be beauty.

“This woman is always giving. Beauty is her other name.”

“The Queen!!!!”

Savannah James thanks @tropixbraids on her Instagram story for the new look. Photo:@mrs_savannahrj/Instagram

“Flawless.”

“Gorgeous.”

“She is unreal.”

This post comes a week after James commemorated her 36th birthday. On Aug. 27, James shared a couple of images from her birthday shoot, which featured her wearing a black dress, gold jewelry pieces and black heels. At the same time, James informed her followers in the caption about what she plans to do now that she is a year older.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to me!!! Beyond grateful for the woman I’ve become, and the journey I’m continuously on to be the best mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend I can be. #CheersTo36 #AgingLikeWine.”