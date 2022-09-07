‘That Man Don’t Know Who Just Walked Over Him’: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Cute Vacation Video Derails When Fans Zoom In on Innocent Bystander at the End

Power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been enjoying their yearly Wade World Tour vacation.

Traveling across Europe, the IT duo have been uploading various photos and videos of themselves in Spain enjoying each other’s company.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

Union’s most recent video of her with her husband has received a lot of notice for its entertaining ending. In the adorable reel, Union and Wade can be seen dancing in what seemed to be a closet while they rocked chill/lounge in the house outfits that quickly switch to Union in an orange and brown dress and Wade in a fitted white shirt with blue slacks.

The video transitioned once again to them outside revealing their next stop: Paris, France. Union rocked a multi colorful iridescent dress as Wade color coordinated with his wife rocking green slacks, a white tank top, and a black and white short-sleeved paisley button down shirt. As they walked hand in hand closer to the Eiffel Tower, they were met in the middle by a stranger whose back was facing them in front of the iconic Parisian structure.

Instead of breaking away from each other’s hands, Union and Wade decided to swing their arms up and over the bystander, who didn’t react at all to this act.

The bystander’s unbothered response caught the attention of many fans who couldn’t help but acknowledge his non-reaction.

“Y’all did not do that man like that at the end! [laughing emoji]”

“That man don’t know who just walked over him [laughing emoji]”

“It was the ending for me lol”

Union and Wade recently celebrated eight years of union together on Aug. 30. While many viewers’ eyes were focused on the ending of the video, various comments surrounded how lovely Wade and Union are as a couple and how admirable it is to witness their love story continue to unfold.

“I love this couple happy anniversary, please have fun and keep loving each other”

“Life is so much fun when you’ve found your soulmate!”

“You guys are so freaking cute! Love your vibe with each other and I love the song!”