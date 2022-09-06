Diddy’s Son King Combs Weighs In on Whether Dinner with Jay-Z Over $500K Debate

Shawn “Jay-Z” Combs faced criticism last month for comparing the word “capitalist” to racial slurs while explaining the impact economic systems have on Black Americans during a live chat on Twitter Spaces. While many critics have since accused the emcee of being disconnected, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son said he’d still connect over dinner with the business mogul rather than take a $500,000 payday.

While out promoting his latest single, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Florida-based rapper Kodak Black, during his appearance on “The Bootle Kevin Podcast,” the rising rapper who goes by King Combs was asked if there were any other rap figures — other than the Bad Boy Record founder — he went to for advice.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: King Combs Attends Sins of Sapphire on August 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

King soon revealed that the Brooklyn legend served as a mentor figure outside of his famous father.

“I would say Hov. Before I dropped this song, we had a talk, and that inspired me a lot. The talk was definitely worth the money,” the 24-year-old said around the 13-minute mark, seemingly declaring his stance in the “Hov dinner or $500K” debate. The “Good To Ya” rapper continued, “You know how they say would you take the talk or the money? It was definitely worth it.”

King shared some insight into the pair’s conversation, revealing that the “99 Problems” emcee told him to “believe in yourself and just always follow what’s in your heart. And not what nobody else was saying or anything, just do what’s in your heart.”

When Host Kev asked, “So your advice would be: ‘say no to the 500 grand and take the dinner with Hov,’” the rapper responded, “Definitely, take the dinner with Hov.”

The young star revealed he had the pleasure of getting Hov’s sound advice “in-person” before jokingly adding, “That’s my unc right there. Hov if you see this, I need a verse. We gon’ get that one day.”

Last year Tidal joined the never-ending online discussion, taking to the official Twitter account on Sept. 8 and writing, “Take the $500K.” Now, Hov does not have any social media accounts under his name. However, many presumed it was the industry veteran who wrote the post. Still, it’s unclear who was behind the message; perhaps fans may never know.