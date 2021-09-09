‘That’s Wild’: Tidal Shuts Down Ongoing Twitter Debate About Whether One Should Take $500K or Have Dinner with Jay-Z

The everlasting debate about Jay-Z has resurfaced.

Besides arguing about whether Jay-Z is the greatest rapper alive, many Twitter users have taken part in another conversation about the Roc Nation mogul: If given the choice, should someone have dinner with Jay-Z or take $500,000.

Original tweet that sparked dinner with Jay-Z debate. (Photo: @fuckitsbianca/Twitter)

Over the years, Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, has proved that he is more than just a rapper from Brooklyn, he is also an intelligent businessman. After a few years in the music industry Jay-Z decided to get into businesses outside of that realm.

He co-founded the record label Roc-A-Fella records, co-owned the D’Usse liquor brand, became the owner of his own entertainment company called Roc Nation, he is a former minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets, has part ownership in Tidal after selling the majority of his stake, and more. All of these ownerships facilitated Jay-Z toward becoming a billionaire by 2019.

With his success, Jay-Z has become somewhat of a role model and is deemed an icon by many. This is why the debate exists. Some think having dinner with Jay-Z would be the better choice because of how much he could teach the hypothetical dinner companion to become largely successful. But recently a tweet from what many think is Jay-Z himself has shocked the disputers.

Tidal’s Twitter account joined in on the conversation on Sept. 8, writing “Take the $500K.” Jay-Z does not have any social media accounts under his name, which is why some think he may have written the tweet. However, the fact that a company that’s affiliated with Jay-Z made that choice still drew interest from fans.

Before Tidal tweeted it’s answer, some fans tweeted their decisions about the father of three. One particular person said, “I’ll explain since most can’t comprehend. Dinner with Jay-Z is the better option over $500K because of the knowledge & expertise he has. He’ll give you the blueprint on being wealthy and successful. His knowledge will be worth more long term than the short term $500K.”

Others responded to his tweet, explaining why choosing to eat with Jay-Z may not be the best option.

“That’s wild to me. Because with $500k you can start a business and hire a coach or mentor who can guide you to success as well, but in this scenario, you still have money to start with. Jay-Z is not the only source of sound guidance out here.”

Someone else said, “Imagine choosing dinner with Jay Z over $500,000. He sits in silence. He eats in silence. And at the end of his meal, he stands up and says, ‘you should’ve took the money’ then leave the restaurant.”