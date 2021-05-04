‘It Feels Spiritually and Emotionally Correct’: Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Reshaping ‘Black Panther’ Sequel to Honor Legacy of Chadwick Boseman, Film’s Name and Date Announced

“Black Panther” fans may now be able to let out a collective sigh after learning the film’s sequel, “Wakanda Forever,” has officially been given a release date.

In the months following lead “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman’s death, fans questioned if a sequel would be possible, and, if so, what it would look like without the Oscar-nominated actor. Fellow “Black Panther” castmate Lupita Nyong’o, who has been vocal about the weight of grieving Boseman’s passing, says thoughtful reimagining of Wakanda was part of the process in moving forward without King T’Challa.

Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther while filming scenes for “Avengers End Game.” (Photo: @chadwickboseman/Instagram)

“His idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world,” said the actress to Yahoo Entertainment about film director Ryan Coogler’s approach to the sequel.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2,” continued Nyong’o who plays Nakia. “His passing is still extremely raw for me. But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well.”

Boseman passed at the age of 43 after privately battling with colon cancer for four years. His August 28, 2020, death shocked Marvel fans and industry peers, all of whom shared they had no idea the battle he had been up against while filming multiple movies.

Nyong’o says moving forward with the goal of continuing the story of Wakanda while also honoring the legacy of the film’s former leader feels right.

“It feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

On social, fans have an array of feelings and thoughts about the pending sequel.

“Should be interesting to see how they gone put this together”

“Deeply Mixed emotions but Wakanda forever, it fits”

“They should recast black panther not tchalla”