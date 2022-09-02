‘ I Can’t Stop Laughing’: Tracee Ellis Ross Swimming Video Leaves Fans In Tears 

Tracee Ellis Ross may be considered a marketing genius from a fan standpoint after the 49-year-old shared a video of the impromptu ad she created for her hair-care brand Pattern.

Pattern, which sells various products for individuals with naturally curly hair, such as shampoos, conditioners and mousse, was created in 2018. On Aug. 30, Ross took to Instagram to discuss the advantages potential customers would get from using the company’s products.

Tracee Ellis Ross left her fans in hysterics after the actress tried creating an impromptu ad for her hair-care line, Pattern. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

The video starts with Ross, who is swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, fumbling her lines as she tries to promote a nonexistent product. She says, “Aqua, for Pattern, oh no.” As the clip continues, the “Girlfriends” star could only complete her full line twice before showing a series of bloopers.

As she kicked her leg up in the air, Ross said, “Aqua for Pattern very good for curly coils and tight texture and even the Mediterranean Sea.” Following the many bloopers, Ross ended the recording by floating away from the area where she previously had been.

In addition to the video, Ross explained that “vino” was to blame for her many line mishaps.

She wrote in the caption, while thanking everyone who was a part of her impromptu ad, “Here is the PATTERN ad that no one asked for (and for a product that doesn’t exist) I clearly had too much vino that day. Thank you @kgrupski @mpaganucci and @seenbysharkey for participating in my low-rent marketing campaign!”

As fans viewed the post, many expressed how much they loved Ross’ personality and her ability to make others laugh.

“So love your sense of humor!”

“I’m here for ALL of it! We didn’t need to ask a cause we didn’t know we needed it! They just kept getting funnier! #Aqua And this is why we love you!!!!”

“Whatever this is I like it completely. Your humor and humanity is all kinds of appealing. Even in the Mediterranean Sea!”

“Thank you Tracee for inspiring me with such laughter… I can’t stop laughing. You’re the best. Love you.”