‘This Is So Cute’: Keke Palmer Reunites with Angela Bassett Following Her Impressions Video and Fans React 

Back in July during an interview with “Wired,” Keke Palmer showcased her best Angela Bassett impressions by reenacting scenes from the 64-year-old’s iconic films, including “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” when discussing what celebrity she physically resembles.

Almost a month following that viral video, Palmer and Bassett shared a heartfelt reunion during an outing. Although limited details were provided regarding the location of the actresses and how the encounter came about, Palmer gave fans a glimpse into Bassett’s reaction to the clip.

Keke Palmer and Angela Bassett (Photo:@keke/Instagram) (Photo:@im.angelabassett/Instagram)

In a video shared on Aug. 15, the 28-year-old said as she panned the camera over to an excited Bassett, “Guys, you’ll never guess who I ran into. The original, my mama, Miss Angela. Girl, it’s been so long since I saw her!”

As the recording continued, Palmer mentioned how fans were going crazy over the impressions video. The “NOPE” star said as Bassett planted a kiss on her cheek, “You see how the kids been going up about my impersonation of you?”

The clip ends with the duo expressing how much they love each other. As fans viewed Palmer and Bassett’s interaction, many said they adored the women’s bond, which began when Palmer starred as Bassett’s on-screen daughter on 2006’s “Akeelah and the Bee.”

“It’s the kiss on the cheek for me. Love their connection.”

“I love those two! So beautiful and positive.”

Keke Palmer was reunited with her movie mama Angela Bassett over the weekend!! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/F1uv9ZuTMi — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 15, 2022

“The way she kissed her, (heart emoji) the love.”

“This is soo cute. Love them both!”

“This is the best thing on the internet.”

Among the previous remarks, others pointed out the strong physical resemblance Palmer and Bassett share. One wrote, “They really look like mother and daughter tho.” Another said, “It’s giving mother and daughter.”

A third social media user posted, “They really look related can’t tell me that’s not her mama fr.”