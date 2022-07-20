‘She Outdid Angela Bassett More than Angela Bassett’: Keke Palmer Causes a Frenzy on Social Media After Showing Off Her Best Impressions of Angela Bassett

Keke Palmer may have nabbed a potential acting role in the future, at least according to fans. This comes after the actress recently showcased her best impressions of Angela Bassett.

During a July 19 interview with Wired, Palmer, who was promoting her new film “NOPE,” was seen answering the top search questions about herself. In the conversation, Palmer read the phrase on mark 6:54 that said, “who does Keke Palmer look like?”

Keke Palmer (left) recently did impressions of Angela Bassett (right) by mimicking Bassett’s mannerisms from two film roles. (Photos: @keke/Instagram, @im.angelabassett/Instagram)

At first, the 28-year-old jokingly responded that she looked like Halle Berry. After that quip, Palmer said she is often compared to Angela Bassett. While discussing the pair’s physical similarities, Palmer mentioned she’d done various impressions of Bassett from her roles in “The Jacksons: An American Dream” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It” films.

In “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” Bassett played Katherine Jackson, the matriarch of the Jackson family, while in “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” the actress portrayed the role of Tina Turner.

Palmer said, “I’ve always done an impression of Angela Bassett. I do two. There’s one impression I do from [‘The Jacksons: An American Dream’] where she finds out that her husband been cheating on her. She, like, answer the phone and finds him on the other line talking to somebody.”

She continues while mentioning Lawrence Hilton’s character Joe Jackson, “He come back to the house like, ‘Hey, baby.’ She was like, ‘You a lie, and you a cheat, and I don’t want you, I don’t want you, I don’t want you no more.”

Following the first reenactment, Palmer stated the way to master an impression of Bassett is by focusing on her lip gestures. She said, “With Angela, it’s all in the lips.” Palmer completes that portion of the interview by showing another example of her best impression of Bassett.

This time she acted a scene from “What’s Love Got to Do with It” where Bassett’s character Tina Turner defended her husband Ike Turner’s violent ways after he struck one of her friends. While quivering her lips, Palmer said, “it’s OK, it’s OK.”

As the video circulated online, many mentioned how moved they were by Palmer’s performance. A handful even claimed that she should play Bassett in a biopic.

“She HAS to play Angela in a Biopic!! It’s a MUST!!”

“I’ve always felt she would be perfect for an Angela Bassett biopic!”

“KeKe has her down and when it comes to the biopic they know who to call.”

“Been saying she look like Angela Bassett for forever! The ONLY one that should play her honestly.”

Among the previous remarks, others expressed that Palmer outdid Bassett in her roles. One wrote, “Keke is too damn talented to not be booked and busy in Hollywood cause she outdid Angela Bassett more than Angela Bassett.” Another said, “Lmfao … call Keke to play any Angela Bassett role!”

Despite fans’ approval, Bassett has yet to respond to Palmer’s impressions.