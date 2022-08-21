‘Chris Brown Did it Better’: Chris Brown Reacts After His Fans Claim Megan Thee Stallion Copied Her Meet and Greet Idea from Him

Chris Brown had recently been the talk of the town after close and personal photos he took with fans during his meet and greet events in different cities sparked controversy and became a trending topic all over social media.

Now it looks as if Megan Thee Stallion has followed in the musician’s footsteps during her own meet and greet for her newly released sophomore album, “Traumazine.”

Chris Brown and a fan at Meet and Greet (left), Megan Thee Stallion and a fan at Meet and Greet 2022 (right) @ashlee.luvv/Instagram

Meg posted a series of photos onto her Twitter that showed her fans who she calls

“hotties” cozying up next to her as they striked a pose.

Me: How you wanna pose

Hotties : pic.twitter.com/4nN5ogsygd — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 16, 2022

The Shade Room reposted some of the best interactions fans had with Meg and revealed fans who purchased a physical copy of her album were granted access in meeting and posing next to the Houston native.

Photos of the “Big Ole Freak” rapper’s meet and greet made its way around social media, where people inferred she was copying Chris Brown’s meet-and-greet pictures.

“Chris brought back a trend”

“Chris Brown did it better”

“Y’all was not getting this close and comfy with y’all fans before breezy but aye! [laughing emoji].”

To no surprise, Meg’s loyal fans on Twitter responded to the backlash she began to receive in her defense and found it hilarious that people would even compare meet-and-greet engagements to begin with when the overall point is to talk and flick it up with a well-known figure.

“Not them tryna say Meg copying Chris Brown and she tryna be like him with the meet and greet. PLZ”

Not them tryna say meg copying Chris brown and she tryna be like him with the meet and greet PLZ🤣 #MeganTheeStallion pic.twitter.com/Dv5NjyqIMY — REDWINE🍷 (@StallionnMinaj) August 17, 2022

“I don’t understand people who are fascinated with creating celebrity drama, why are you mad that Megan did meet n greet photos and saying she copied off Chris Brown? Isn’t a meet and greet for pictures? I’m confused.”

isn’t a meet n greet for pictures?? i’m confused. — @ meh (@luvrgirlshy) August 17, 2022

Chris Brown posted on his Instagram story in response to all of the comparisons expressing that he “set the tone.”

“I’m happy that my meet and greets are starting to inspire artist to actually give a f–k about their fans… I didn’t invent the wheel or meet and greets but I d–n sure set the tone. Team Breezy [red heart]'”

Chris Brown responds to fans comparing Megan Thee Stallion meet-and-greet events to his on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to speak out online about the situation.