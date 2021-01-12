‘Y’all Fumbled the Bag’: Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Audition Tape Surfaces, Fans React

Due to the restriction and rising cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many shows have had to delay or even flat-out wrap up their production, one of those shows being the popular reality franchise “Love and Hip Hop.“

However, to keep their viewers entertained, the show has gathered some cast members from the New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami series. The selected few reacted to unseen footage and spill tea about the shows’ most unforgettable moments in a special titled “Love and Hip Hop Secrets Unlocked.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

During the Jan. 11 episode 2, the cast reacted to a never-before-seen clip of Megan Thee Stallion‘s audition tape to be on the show. Megan Thee Reality Star? Yes, that almost happened.

“It’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka young Tina Snow, aka the H-Town hottie, and I’m from Houston, Texas. And I’m just the best female rapper that is popping out right now, and on top of that, I’m a full-time college student, OK?” the “WAP” rapper said in her tape.

She continued, “My mom was a female rapper. One day I was 18, and I was like, ‘Mom, I wanna be a rapper. I can rap.’ She was like, ‘Uh, no you can’t,’ and I was like, ‘Yes I can.'”

Megan Thee Stallion later predicted that she would become a household name. “When you’re talking about those popping rappers, like, I’m going to definitely be in that conversation,” the 25-year-old said.

The clip was shared on “LHH’s” official Instagram page, where they captioned the post “We were this close 🤏🏽 to having a HOT GIRL SEASON 🥵.”

Megan Thee Stallion. @loveandhiphop/Instagram

Rapper Sukihana from the Miami edition was blown away by the footage, calling it “everything.” She added, “Y’all fumbled the bag. Y’all should’ve put her on the show. Watch the overlooked get overbooked.” Meanwhile, Erica Mena called the moment “manifestation at its finest.”

Fans also reacted to the never-before-seen footage, including one fan who wrote, “Yeah it would of been cool and excited after cardi b blow then she would off too.” Another person commented, “Who didn’t pick her… be better.”

However, some fans expressed that they were happy Megan never made the cut, including one user who wrote, “Exactly what suki said😭, but im glad she didn’t make the cut it’s so above her.” “Delete this,” another said.