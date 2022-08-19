‘You Don’t Play Fair Girly!: Lori Harvey Reminds Fans She’s ‘That Girl’ In New Instagram Video

Lori Harvey has quickly become one of the fashion world’s IT girls, and she reminded us why in a new Instagram post. In her reel video she shared on Aug. 14 for all 4.7 million followers to see, Lori showed her never declining face card as she posed in a sheer velvet outfit with her hair fabulously slicked back and tucked underneath her ears. For her makeup, Lori rocked a natural glam beat with a smokey eye and dark eyeliner.

The 25-year-old model used Beyoncé’s lyric, “I pull up in these clothes look so good” from the song, “I’m That Girl” off of Yoncé’s newest album, “Renaissance;” and many individuals agreed with those lyrics for Lori.

@loriharvey/Instagram

Her video received over 2 million plays, over 294,000 likes and over 1,400 comments. Fans couldn’t get enough of the video as they hyped her up in her comments section.

“You don’t play fair girly! This look is perfection”



“Very much that girl [fire emojis]”



“Sis left no crumbs!!”



“Listen! You’re on our necks!! [heart eyes]”

Even Majorie Harvey, Lori’s mom, stepped in her daughter’s comments section and sent fiery flames her way.



Lori Harvey always has managed to step on necks with her fierce outfits, beautiful looks and un-bothered attitude, however, lately the model has been giving back-to-back hits with her photos, videos and announcements.

A couple of days ago, Harvey uploaded hidden gems of her from a Vegas trip she took in July that showed her posing in various areas of what appeared to be a hotel hallway. She rocked an all-black ensemble that fans couldn’t help but admire. It was also revealed in July that the SKN by LH CEO had been signed to IG Models and WME, which happened to be her dream agency.