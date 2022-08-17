‘Congratulations My Little Genius…Keep On Opening Doors’: Tina Knowles-Lawson Celebrates Her Daughter Solange Knowles’ Win of Composing for the New York City Ballet

Tina Knowles Lawson has shared another accomplishment that’s left her proud of her multi-Grammy-winning daughter, Solange Knowles. Beyoncé‘s younger sister is set to compose her first score for the New York City Ballet.

According to The New York Times, the “Cranes in the Sky” singer will write an untitled piece, which will premiere at the company’s annual Fall Fashion Gala. The performance will take place on Sept. 28, at Lincoln Center with choreography by Gianna Reisen. Some of Solange’s “frequent musical collaborators” will perform it, along with members of the New York City Ballet Orchestra, the outlet reports. Tickets to the NYC Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala are available now for $38.

Tina Knowles-Lawson shares news about her daughter Solange composing her first piece for the New York Ballet. (Photo: @mstinalawson/Instagram.)

After the article’s release, her mother, Tina, also shared the exciting news about her second Grammy-winning daughter on Instagram.

“I am beyond proud of Solange ! She is always kicking down doors and opening doors for other Artist of Color!” she wrote in the caption.

She noted Solange’s other artistic performances at museums such as The Guggenheim in New York, The Elbphilharmonie Hamburg in Germany, and the Chinati Foundation in Texas, in 2017. Solange debuted another artistic piece for the closing of the 58th International Art Exhibit of Venice Biennale in 2019.

“Now she has written and composed the most beautiful musical Piece for the New York Ballet,” she continued. “Solange is the Third woman and the First Black woman to compose a piece for the New York Ballet!!’ Congratulations my little genius I love you and am so proud! Keep on opening doors. Read the article in the New York Times.”

Fans in the comments section are enthusiastically excited about the multi-hyphenated artist venturing into another avenue of her creativeness.

“Wow… This is tremendous!! Brilliant Woman,” wrote supermodel Beverly Johnson.

A social media user said, “Solange is such a great artist in so many mediums. congrats,” and a third person added, “Congrats for both daughters Mrs. Tina.”

This is somewhat a full-circle moment for Solange, who reflected on dance, which was her first introduction to performance life. She seriously studied ballet from ages three to 13. “My dream was to go to Juilliard,” she told The New York Times in 2018. The Juilliard School is known for its performing arts curriculum, that churned out some of the most talented and legendary artists, actors and entertainers. Alumni include vocalists and actresses such as Stephanie Mills, Viola Davis and Danielle Brooks, to name a few.