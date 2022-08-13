‘She Said What We Were All Thinking’: Erica Mena Responds to Safaree Threatening Legal Action Over His ‘Leaked’ Sex Tape, Fans Agree 

Safaree Llyod Samuel is threatening legal action against those behind the leak of his sex tape with social media star and model Kimbella Matos. Still, not everyone is convinced the former reality star has enough to build a solid case, including the mother of his children and ex-wife Erica Mena.

Early Friday morning, the “Parasites” emcee took to his Twitter account where he announced, “I am Taking full legal and criminal action,” following this week’s incident. He continued, “The person who did that is going to pay. And I am not letting up either. Not letting this 1 slide. This is a cyber crime and I am pressing full charges!!”

Many who sought the opportunity to see the rapper in action in a video posted initially by @TheVaultUncut, noted that the reality television bad boy hadn’t entirely lived up to the fans’ expectation, given his online reputation for being well equipped.

Several people were also quick to shoot down Safaree’s threats, including one user who joked, “You doing this because you didn’t get the reaction you wanted smh.”

In the comments section of a blog site which captured the story, Erica reacted to her ex-husband’s legal threats, writing, “Can you even sue yourself and your paid partner if you both were the….” before adding, “nevvaaaaaa mind.”

Fellow social media users appeared to have the same question, including one who echoed the model’s comments, “she said what we was all thinking.” Another person wrote, “Stop now y’all know he’s broke. He’s behind this leak himself.” A third person wrote, “ERICA AINT WASTE A DAMN SECOND. Go ahead and tell it all sis cause we ALL EARS.”

Meanwhile, others advised the reality star to “Mind your business and be thankful he’s no longer your problem, Sis.”

Last March, Erica revealed that she was officially divorced from Safaree after only two years of marriage. A month later, she exposed Safaree online for partying in Jamaica while she was in NICU for ten days with their then-newborn son Legend Brian. They also share a 2-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty.