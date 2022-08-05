‘Your Hair Is Driving Me Wild’: Halle Berry Flaunts Her Natural Tresses During Her Tropical Getaway

Halle Berry recently took to Instagram to showcase her curls and the activities she participates in during her vacation.

In a post shared on Aug. 3, Berry, who wore an oversized gray shirt with olive sunglasses and earrings, was seen holding and sipping from a coconut as she enjoyed her downtime on what appears to be a tropical island.

Halle Berry flaunts her curls as she sips on a coconut in a new vacation post. @halleberry/Instagram

Although the Academy Award-winning actress didn’t reveal her exact location, she wrote in the caption, “curls and coconuts.” As fans viewed the post, many complimented her curly pixie cut.

One fan even mentioned that Berry’s curly hair accentuates her short hairstyle.

“The curly hair really makes that haircut. Keep that.”

“Your hair is driving me wild.”

“Very gorgeous beautiful queen loving your hair style.”

“Love the curls!!”

“Love this look on you Ms Berry! Wowzzaa!”

A day before Berry’s natural hair post, the 55-year-old gave fans some insight into why she decided to go on vacation. On Aug. 2, Berry shared an image of her son Maceo Robert Martinez, whom she shares with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, looking at the sunset while hanging out on the beach.

In addition to the photo, Berry penned how caring for herself is vital for her children’s well-being. The “Bruised” star also shares a teenage daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry with model Gabriel Aubry.

Berry wrote in the caption, “Taking care of yourself is also taking care of your kids.” Immediately following the actress’ upload, a handful of individuals agreed with her remarks.

One fan wrote, “nicely put, because if you’re good, then everyone around you is good too, because you’re positive.” Another said, “We always want to take care of our kids first, but you’re right, we have to think of ourselves too. Great post!!”

A third Instagram user stated, “It certainly is Halle. Your children are from you. If you don’t take care of yourself how can you take care of your children. Looks to me like you take very good care of your children.”