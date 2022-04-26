‘From Almost Divorced to Renewing Their Vows’: Ne-Yo and His Wife Crystal Smith Renew Their Vows Following Brief Split In 2020

Singer Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, said “I Do” for the second time.

Ne-Yo and Crystal, who first met in 2015, while the singer was working on an album, got married the following year in 2016. Since then, the couple has welcomed three children together: two sons, Roman, 3, and Shaffer, 6, and their now 10-month-old daughter named Isabella.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith renew their vows over the weekend following the couple’s brief split in 2020. Photo:@itscrystalsmith and @elleaudreyevents/Instagram

According to TMZ, Ne-Yo and Crystal renewed their vows on April 25 on a rooftop at Resorts World Las Vegas in Nevada. The guest list included Nene Leakes, Tammy Rivera, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Holt and many others.

The news outlet also reported that the room where the reception took place was filled with more than 10,000 roses and reportedly took three days to set up. The renewal ceremony comes two years after the singer filed for divorce in February 2020, for undisclosed reasons.

Ne-Yo and Crystal later reconciled that same year. In November 2021, Ne-Yo disclosed that the pandemic saved his marriage as the couple was forced to work out their previous issues because of the mandated stay-at-home order.

As Ne-Yo and Crystal’s renewal news circulated online, many expressed how happy they were to see their union still going strong.

“Went from almost divorce to renewing vows….God is so good.”

“From almost divorced to renewing their vows! I know that’s right!”

“God is good! To think they almost divorced each other at some point.”

“Love to see that they restored their marriage. Sometimes, all it takes is a little break to realize you not really missing much out there.”

“What’s meant to be will ALWAYS be! Happy that they worked things out.”

Among the previous remarks, a couple of individuals mentioned that they hope Ne-Yo has changed for the better. One wrote, “I really hope he has changed & don’t have you looking like boo boo the fool again.”

Another said, “Just to think that before the pandemic summer 2020, Neyo filed for divorce cause apparently he is not made for marriage….but the pandemic humbled the n–a to see life beyond always getting your way. I do hope he’s changed.”