‘I’m In So Much Pain’: Comedian Lil Duval Undergoes Surgery After Being Hit By a Car While Riding Four-Wheeler

It looks like comedian and actor Lil Duval had an accident while riding a four-wheeler on vacation in the Bahamas. On Tuesday night, July 26, Duval shared an Instagram video of himself covered in bandages while being wheeled out of an ambulance on a hospital gurney. Here’s what happened.

“Somebody hit me in they car while I was on my 4-wheeler,” the 45-year-old explained in the caption. “Now my leg broke and I gotta get flown over to Nassau and have surgery.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 18: Recording artist Lil Duval performs onstage during The Big Homecoming Music and Culture Festival at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The video ends with Duval flying to Nassau while lying on a stretcher on a plane. He can be seen with a brace around his neck and bandages on his left wrist, and ribs.

Duval is a well-known adventurer and traveler amongst his celebrity friends like Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, and more. Once many saw the video, 2Chainz wrote, “Dam bro, I hope you good, bru,” in the comments.

Fellow comedian Kevin Hart said, “Praying for you champ…Get well immediately…” and T.I. added, “Maaaaaan, I’m gon pray that you get well first. Then find it in yo’ heart to sitcho old a– down somewhere & rest big bro…. Amen.”

Others, including Bun B, Angela Simmons, Melyssa Ford, Jamie Foxx, and Lecrae, continued sending their support, condolences, and well-wishes for Duval’s speedy recovery.

Later on, the “Meet The Blacks” actor shared a Twitter update about his status on Wednesday, July 27. “I appreciate everybody checking up on me, but if you call and I don’t pick up, don’t take it the wrong way,” he tweeted. “I’m really f–k’ up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain.”

I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really fuk up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain — lil duval (@lilduval) July 27, 2022

Duval clarified on Instagram that he broke his hip and not his leg as initially stated. In the caption attached with a screenshot of the tweet, he added, “Broke my hip, not my leg, and that’s even worse. But I’m still chillin’ tho…can’t nothing steal my joy.”

Lil Duval shared this message on his Instagram story hours before getting into a wreck in the Bahamas. (Photo: @lilduval/Instagram.)

It’s unclear if Duval or the driver of the vehicle is being held responsible for the accident. Hours before he shared the video, he asked his 3.8 million followers on his Instagram Story, “Anybody know why a 4-wheeler won’t start?” He continued asking in another video, while a voice in the background hinting that the four-wheeler had “engine” issues. “Why it ain’t cracking?” asked Duval.