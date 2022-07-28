‘It’s Not Easy Girl But Keep Inspiring Us’: Angela Simmons Body Positivity Talk on Live Has Fans Inspired

Former “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons hopped on Instagram Live and candidly spoke on her self-love journey.

The Shade Room reposted a clip from Angela’s Live where she confessed the struggles she faced with loving her body and how that can affect everything a person does.

@angelasimmons/Instagram

She shared, “I can’t stress to y’all enough how not feeling good in who you are affects everything you do and for a long time that stopped me from wanting to do other stuff.” As she got older, Angela realized that in order for her to truly love herself she needed to understand that it is her own self that is in charge of who she is and who she wants to become.

The “Just Angela” star told fans that it was important for her to “make the shifts, make the changes” mentally so that she can finally be confident in herself and in her body.

Angela recently became a trending topic after she walked the runway for Miami Swim Week 2022. She strutted her stuff wearing a green, two piece swimsuit for Matte Collection’s swimwear show and showed off her natural physique.

The shoe designer collected a lot of praise from fans who admired her showcasing her unrefined curves after she posted the unedited photos on Instagram. She captioned the raw pictures, “Raw no edit. Real bodies matter and thick thighs save lives lol”

On the live, Angela reminded viewers to take care of their body because, “Your body is not a trend, it’s your temple… You wake up everyday, you’re in your body, you have to love that.”

She also challenged fans to, “look yourself in the mirror and hug yourself” because self-love is the best kind of love.

The Instagram Live tugged on audiences’ hearts as they showed love to her in the comment section.

“It’s not easy girl but keep inspiring us [red heart] natural bodies are beautiful.”

“I love that she’s speaking the truth. Let this be a message to us all who struggled with our bodies or the way we look. We gotta love ourselves more.”

“Facts your body is your temple, take care of it and it will take care of you.”