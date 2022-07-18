‘Y’all Are so Use to Surgical Bodies’: Fans Race to Angela Simmons’ Defense After She Posts Natural Body Pics Showcasing Her ‘Thick Thighs’

Shoe designer and former “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons made a huge splash the weekend following her appearance at Miami Swim Week 2022, where she modeled a green bikini for Matte Collection’s swimwear show.

The 34-year-old soon became a trending topic on social media after the photos from the annual event, showing off her curvaceous body, made their way around the internet. Of course, folks had plenty to say, many of whom appeared to take issue with Angela’s physique for one reason or another.

While some critics couldn’t handle seeing a more grown-up Angela, others had rather mean comments to make about her body. However, fans were quick to come to the Pastry co-founder’s defense, including one Twitter user who shared two photos of the former “Angela’s Rundown” editor, reminding online trolls that “Angela Simmons is beautiful and ALL NATURAL.”

They continued, “That’s why some of y’all be downing her because y’all are so use to surgical bodies that when you see a woman whose body is natural you talk down on her.”

Angela Simmons is beautiful and ALL NATURAL. That’s why some of y’all be downing her because y’all are so use to surgical bodies that when you see a woman whose body is natural you talk down on her. pic.twitter.com/dGs8VFUKK6 — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) July 17, 2022

Another supporter commented, “Y’all keep saying the same sh-t about Chloe Bailey and Angela Simmons not having sex appeal. Y’all are so used to them GMO factory built assembly line bodies that natural women secure in their own skin makes you uncomfortable. Some of y’all hate black women for merely existing.”

Y'all keep saying the same shit about Chloe Bailey and Angela Simmons not having sex appeal. Y'all are so used to them GMO factory built assembly line bodies that natural women secure in their own skin makes you uncomfortable. Some of y'all hate black women for merely existing. — 🍰 (@layhercake) July 17, 2022

The serial entrepreneur appeared to hold her own when she took to her Instagram page, where she shared several videos of herself sporting the very revealing look and some scenes from her walking down the runway. “Raw no edit,” the former reality star captioned one of her many posts. “REAL bodies matter and thick thighs save lives lol.”

Fans and friends praised the star for encouraging body positivity, including songwriter Angie Beyince, who wrote, “I think it’s so amazing and so inspiring for you to show real bodies, in real life, in real time.” She added, “It’s bold & it’s brave! You are beautiful and what you’re doing is beautiful for so many girls & women.” “It’s the natural for me,” commented another online user. “You look amazing as is. No filter needed.”