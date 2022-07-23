‘I Really Thought This Was About to be Nicki’: Cardi B Serves Body and Pink Hair, Several People Online Mistake Her for Nicki Minaj

Cardi B fans may need their vision checked after mistaking the rapper for Nicki Minaj.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has fans and critics doing a double-take after watching her strut to Beyoncé’s latest single “Break My Soul.” In a clip circulating the internet, Cardi and a group of male friends are serving up their best ballroom struts to the house music-inspired record.

Cardi B Photo: UCMEDIA/Twitter

“Her house be looking fun asf I wanna be invited,” wrote one person wishing they could get in on some of the action.

Another commented, “That dude ATE her!!” after taking notice of Cardi’s friend, who followed behind her with his best “Pose” sashay.

But for others watching the video, it was impossible for them not to take notice of Cardi’s similar appearance to the “Super Bass” rapper. “Not me thinking this was Nicki for a second,” wrote one person. Two other people shared similar reactions, writing, “Nah I really thought the was about to be Nicki,” and “Wanna be NICKI MINAJ so bad..watch her wig omg what a copycat Fraudib.”

The wig in question was actually a part of Cardi’s look for her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus’ mermaid-themed fourth birthday party. Kulture is the firstborn of Cardi and her husband, rapper Offset. On Instagram, Cardi showed off adorable photos of Kulture wearing all smiles while posing in a skirt made to look like a mermaid’s tail, a seashell top and a crown of perfectly placed seashells.

L-R: Wave Cephus, Offset, Cardi B and Kulture Cephus. @iamcardib/ Instagram

In September 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Wave Set Cephus. At least one fan swooning over the rapper’s strut video made sure to give Cardi props for her physique. “It’s the BODYYY AFTER 2 KIDS [heart eye emoji,” that person wrote. In June, the rapper admitted she has been considering getting a tummy tuck. “Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin,” she explained in a since-expired IG Story. “I am a little heavier than usual, but I don’t like it. I want to get rid of it. I think Wavey like … did me wrong,” she added.