‘That’s a Flex’: DaniLeigh Shocks Fans After She Opens Up About Working for Prince and Directing One of His Music Videos

Multi-talented star DaniLeigh is opening up getting the opportunity to work with Grammy Award-winning musician Prince. During a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” the “Easy” singer recalled the moment she received the unbelievable phone call to work with the late entertainer.

While talking to hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy about her newest album, “My Side,” she discussed some of her recent headline-making incidents, and her relationship with rapper DaBaby, The choreographer also shared some of the factors that keep her motivated through tough times which led the 27-year-old to reveal her passion for directing and its connection to the music icon.

DaniLeigh (L) and Prince (R). Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Lucid Motors, Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Charlamagne was the one to bring up the not widely known fact that DaniLeigh had a strong bond with Prince. The “Purple Rain” singer played a critical role in the songstress’s career after requesting the then-18-year-old to direct and later star in the visual for his 2013 single “Breakfast Can Wait.”

“He was amazing. I really was super cool with him,” she began around the 22-minute mark when asked about the friendship. “I used to run in his Instagram; his ‘Princestagram.’ That was like my first job; I used to post pictures and make the captions,” she continued before sharing, “If you guys go look at the page, it’s still up.” She added, “that was me posting everything. He would just send me the pictures.”

The “Lil Bebe” singer revealed she initially met the Minneapolis-born legend after he found her online due to her vast social media presence. She said she was contacted by two of his dancers via email, informing her that “Prince the artist wants you to submit a video of you dancing to his song.”

She continued, “So I did the choreography like sent to him, and he’s like, OK, now he wants you to direct the video, write a treatment. So I just wrote a random treatment, and then I got on the phone with him.”

Social media users in the comment section where the clip was shared were highly impressed, while others were happy to hear a positive topic centered on the rising entertainer. “She really is a talent when she focuses on herself,” wrote one critic.

Another commented, “She been that girl behind the scenes.”

“That’s a flex!” declared another.

Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. His cause of death was later ruled as an accidental overdose of fentanyl. He was 57 years old.