‘He In There Talking That Cold Cash S—t’: NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Confirms Dave Chappelle’s Claims Prince Was a ‘Goon’ on the Basketball Court

Former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett hooped with the best of the best during his NBA career, but to the surprise of some, one of the most memorable competitors he witnessed was none other than the multi-talented entertainer Prince.

In the latest episode of “Ticket & The Truth,” the retired power forward recalled catching a pickup game at the home of “the Purple One.”

“Everybody that’s been to Paisley Park past 2:30 [a.m.] know what I’m talking about,” said Garnett after clarifying that hooping with the superstar was not quite like the fan-favorite “The Chappelle Show” skit that depicted Prince as an ethereal hooper who floated on the court in a blouse.

The “Purple Rain” musician, however, was known to recruit friends after a night at the club, something Dave Chappelle got right when reenacting comedian Charlie Murphy’s account of playing ball with Prince in the 1980s.

Dave Chappelle’s depiction of Prince hosting a basketball game and pancake breakfast (left) at his home was mostly accurate, former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett (right) now confirms. (Photos: Comedy Central screenshot, @KevinGarnett5KG/X)

“In the joint, it looks like a big-ass stage, like a sound stage, and part on the side, he got a court in there. And Lord in there like A.I. [Allen Iverson], and he from the north side,” said Garnett as host and retired NBA standout Paul Pierce laughed.

Garnett continues describing the scene, “If anybody know the north side of Minneapolis, that’s some goon s—t. … And he in there talking that cold cash s—t. He play out of his shirt. He in there looking like Prince. Hair going — but it’s also a concert going on. N—gas over here … dice game in here.”

According to Garnett, the gathering went into 7 in the morning. “It’s that club shiznit,” he exclaimed. “That s—t was crackin’, and he ball hard. I’m talking like game to 11-1. … He got hands. … Man, hit you with a flurry of blows, brother.”

Garnett would go on to comically note that Prince was “small, compact, and quick” and that he “looked like my sister out that motherf—er” with his hair blowing.

“When the Chappelle s—t came out … I said, man, he is not lying. He is not lying. All that other s—t with Charlie Murphy I don’t know. He is not lying. I saw the man hoop,” Garnett explained.

A humored fan wrote that Prince was “on some Mighty Mouse s—t!”

“Need a chappele and kg crossover, some great stories,” read another tweet.

According to “The Chappelle Show” actor and comic Donnell Rawlings, Prince was a fan of the 2004 season 2 episode, “True Hollywood Stories: Prince & Red Balls Energy Drink.”

“He thought it was hilarious,” Rawlings told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I think [Chappelle and Prince] really built a friendship after that sketch.”

That time Prince used an image of Dave Chappelle dressed as him on the cover of his 2013 single, "Breakfast Can Wait."

When asked about it, Chappelle said, "What am I going to do – sue him for using a picture of me dressed up like him?…That's checkmate right there. pic.twitter.com/fhMRfc1y8w — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 7, 2024

In a radio interview, Prince not only confirmed that he loved the sketch, but that Charlie Murphy’s recollection of events was true.

“That’s a true story by the way,” said Prince. “And, to be honest, it ain’t that I’m that great [Charlie Murphy’s] just so bad.”

When asked if there were any pancakes after the game, Prince confirmed that was true as well.

“Well, I didn’t make them, but we had pancakes, yeah,” he explained.

A third X user reposted a newspaper clip of Prince from his high school basketball days. The blurb showed the then-teenager with an afro and read, “Don’t let his height fool you, Prince’s ball handling skills make him an ideal 6th man coming off the bench. Look for Prince to hopefully become a starter next season.” He was 5 feet 2 and weighed 118 pounds, stats that did not change much, if at all, in adulthood.

The iconic singer passed away from an accidental opioid overdose in April 2016. The 57-year-old was found in an elevator at his legendary estate.