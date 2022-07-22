‘Okay Cakes: A Bikini-Clad Gabrielle Union Flexes Her Toned Legs, Fans Notice Her Other Natural Curves 

Gabrielle Union has been putting in the work to keep her figure toned and trim.

While serving up a little bit of #MondayMotivation, the actress showed off just how in shape she really is. In a video posted July 18, the “Cheaper By the Dozen” actress is poolside as she rocks a bright green bikini, a blue caftan and blue head wrap while prancing and twirling in front of the camera.

Gabrielle Union-Wade Photo: Gabunion/Instagram

Her caption for the post read, “Gettin’ stronger. Havin’ more joy. Creating more boundaries. Prioritizing my peace. Minding the business that pays me.” Fans ate up the hefty serving of body by leaving dozens of comments complimenting Union’s figure.

“Little booties matter,” and “Okay cakes,” wrote two different fans.

“Come through body!! You are one of my muses. Keep it going mama!!!”

“Go’on girl! You got it you flaunt it.”

“Talk ur shit let em know Gabby girl.. U are HOT SHIT and I mean that in da best way possible!!” wrote another fan.

It wouldn’t be a Gabby post if fans did not make mention of the actress’ youthful appearance. “The fact that you’re aging backwards,” commented a social media user, as many often do on Union-Wade’s posts.

“Almost 50 and still looking 27,” and “Body of a eighteen year old..im gonna get there someday too #motivation,” wrote others.

The “Breaking In” actress regularly shares footage and photos of her bikini-ready body as well as snippets of her workouts that sometimes include her husband Dwyane Wade. In the past, the actress has said her key to remaining youthful looking is a dose of healthy boundaries.

“My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no, and hell no,” Union told Women’s Health in 2017. “We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles,” she added.