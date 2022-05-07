‘You Definitely Do Not Look Your Age’: Gabrielle Union Leaves Fans in a Frenzy With Yellow Bikini

Gabrielle Union proves time and time again that age is just a number.

The actress’ latest series of casual photos have fans swooning over her flawless beauty and every-youthful appearance. Clad in a yellow two-piece bathing suit, her hair in twists and a fresh face, the 49-year-old actress reminded fans why so many continuously gush over her.

Gabrielle Union. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

“Aging in reverse,” and “Ma’am you look like a teen…aging backwards,” commented fans.

“Your beauty is unreal and unfair”

“Sis where is the fountain?!?!”

“Wow! You definitely do not look your age! Naturally gorgeous!”

As for her secrets to maintaining her youthful appearance? The “Being Mary Jane” star has said having strong boundaries and prioritizing her self-care have served her well.

“I get asked all the time how I look so young. I don’t like needles. I’m not going to rule out Botox, but the idea of putting a needle in my face … I’m not there yet. I have pretty oily skin, I drink a lot of water, I don’t smoke, and I don’t have a hard life,” the Bitsy’s co-founder dished to Women’s Health in 2017. “I dye my hair and people say, ‘You look young,’ but my gray hairs are saying, ‘She’s old as f—k!'”

She continued by adding, “My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no, and hell, no. We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses, or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles.”

Aside from the fanfare over her looks, Union also stirred up reactions by tagging the beachy photo’s location as Magic City, the popular Atlanta gentleman’s club. While promoting her second memoir, “You Got Anything Stronger?” the actress revealed that during her single and out-on-the-town days she was once a frequent customer at strip clubs.

She also name dropped the club while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” saying, “It’s a welcoming place. The ladies are very welcoming, but they’re all different.” During the interview, which took place last October, Union also revealed that she and her friends have been known to spend upwards of $20,000 when enjoying the night at a strip club.

“You don’t really think about it because ― the booze,” she said. “Um, and you just want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something.”