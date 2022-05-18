‘You Better Get Down’: Angela Simmons Posts Seductive Dance Video, Fans Bring Up the Star’s Ex Bow Wow

Last week, Angela Simmons made headlines when her ex Bow Wow suggested the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star join OnlyFans after she revealed her buttocks as she posed in a bikini.

OnlyFans is a social media platform where users can sell or purchase original content for a monthly fee.

Angela Simmons’ fans bring up Bow Wow after the reality star posted a video recapping her night out. Photo:@angelasimmons/Instagram

Despite the criticism from the rapper, the 34-year-old continued to live her life unapologetically. In an Instagram post shared on May 13, Simmons, who wore a red dress, recapped the night out she had with friends Khalilah Abdul-Baqi and Q Hardy in what appeared to be a nightclub. The clip showcased Simmons dancing on top of a booth as Baqi jammed in the background.

In the remaining videos, Simmons was seen singing along to an undisclosed song with Baqi and hanging out with Hardy. In the caption, Simmons expressed the importance of enjoying each moment life brings.

She wrote, “Blink too quick and life will pass you by !!! Enjoy the moments ! Live , love and laugh. Life’s not always so serious @egoent @qlovebug no matter what I promise to enjoy this ride.”

As fans viewed the upload, many brought up Simmons’ ex Bow Wow. The comments ranged from the “Let Me Hold You” emcee will get her for what they deemed was doing too much to several individuals waiting for the drama to unfold.

“Don’t let Bow see this.”

“Bow wow gonna get you . You better get down from that table.”

“And that’s why bow wow said you should be on Only Fans.”

“I’m just here for @shadmoss comment lol.”

“Bow gonna get you.”

In addition to the previous remarks, others mentioned how much they enjoyed watching Simmons live her life. One wrote, “Get it, that’s right enjoy life to the fullest, live for you. Love yourself is the first accomplishment. Ya heard me.”

Another said, “Love to see you living life.”