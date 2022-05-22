‘It’s Always The Black Girl Magic for Me’: Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Many Hairstyles

Actress Tia Mowry brightened the day of her fans on Instagram by sharing a video collage of her best hairstyles. Mowry also posted a positive message with the video, noting the strength of Black women.

Mowry captioned the post, “Y’all, black women – we are EVERYTHING! I love us!! We are strong, we are beautiful, we are worthy #BlackGirlMagic.”

Actress Tia Mia Mowry shares her hairstyles on Instagram on May 20, 2022. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

Mowry rocked several hairstyles in the video, including ponytails, box braids and Bantu knots. Fans loved the video, and several Instagram users requested the actress add hairstyling tutorials to her resumé: “We need your hairstyle tutorials!”

Others appreciated Mowry’s positive attitude. “Absolutely gorgeous [fire emoji] it’s always the black girl magic for me,” noted one fan. “Yessss Tia!!! Give us life in the am!!!!”

Another fan echoed that sentiment by expressing that the actress looked beautiful with or without makeup. “Looking good with or without makeup, but a beautiful spirit tops it off. Blessed day.”

One fan admitted to watching the hairstyle collage video eight times. “Watched this 8 times already this morning!”

“We can always count on Tia for that daily slay,” added another fan. “We are everything period!!”

“Serve Tia!!!!”

The “Family Reunion” actress also shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “I asked y’all what you wanted to see next, and this is what you guys chose!?! I’m having too much fun.” Mowry rocked an orange sweatsuit as she danced on her bed, in her swimming pool and in her shower to the song “Face Beat (Sweet Girl)” by Father Philis. Her 10-year-old son, Cree, and 4-year-old daughter, Cairo, also joined their mother when she danced in the kitchen.

Fans also ate up Mowry’s dance video and replied in the comments section, with several again pointing out Mowry’s positive vibe. “Tia! You are absolutely gorgeous and your fun personality always makes me smile!” Another social media user wrote, “I LOVE YOUR ENERGY!! Been a fan since SISTER SISTER sitcom!”

Mowry is known for sharing fun videos on her Instagram page, and one user wrote, “I know every day your family is like ‘what is my wife/mom gonna be doing on the internet today.’ ”

“It’s your smile for meee,” replied another. “Love your color outfits.”

Other fans spoke on the song choice and its funky beat. “Ok, but why do I love this audio so much?” Several fans were more impressed by Mowry’s shower. “That shower tho, Tia it’s [fire emoji].” Another person replied, “All I saw was that amazing shower.”