‘Okay Mommaaa’: Tia Mowry Rocked Various Summer ’Fits for Her Instagram, and Fans Loved It

Tia Mowry let Instagram know what vibe she was on as she uploaded a video of herself strutting her stuff in her house while she showed off new clothes.

The “Sister, Sister” actress uploaded a video of herself dancing to “Mind Yo Business” by rapper Lakeyah that also featured “The Rap Game” winner and rapper Latto. Tia captioned her post after a lyric from the song that said, “Good luck if you tryin to replace me [wink emoji].” She continued to add her own caption as well, “Friday got me feeling some type of way, let’s gooo!”

Tia Mowry. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

The 43-year-old entrepreneur wore various outfits as the music played in the background. First Tia danced in a bright lime-green shirt with a zebra-print dress overtop, then she transitioned to dancing in a red-and-black two-piece set. She lastly came back in the camera with shades on as she wore a black bathing suit with a sheer cheetah-print cover-up overtop.

Over 16,000 fans enjoyed Tia’s mini fashion show. Her comments section swarmed with fire emojis and red hearts. One fan commented, “Come on Tia! [heart eyes emoji] [fire emoji’.” Another comment said, “Okay momma,” followed by another fan who wrote, “I love it! It makes my day!”

Tia even pinned two comments that said, “You could never be replaced, why would they even try. I love your energy!” and, “YAAS QUEEN [fire emoji] [clap hands emoji].”

She consistently uploads reels of herself dancing, cooking, or trying on different outfits onto her Instagram page. Last week the “The Game” actress uploaded a cooking reel that showcased how she made pan-roasted chicken with maple bacon sauce. That post received over 40,000 likes.

The mom of two also recently uploaded a reel of herself on the set of the Netflix show “Family Reunion” as she filmed the last episode. The reel included some of her co-stars, such as Loretta Devine, Essence Atkins, Rome Flynn, and her “Sister, Sister” mom, Jackee Harry, and received over 100,000 likes.