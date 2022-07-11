‘It’s Counterproductive’: T.I. Explains Why He No Longer Has a Trap Music Mindset

Although its founder may vary depending on whom you ask, rapper T.I. has long been regarded as the King of Trap music — a subgenre in hip-hop otherwise known as drug- dealing music. However, during a recent interview, the Grammy Award-winning emcee revealed why he no longer has the perspective typically associated with the popular sound.

During a recent appearance on comedian and actor Bill Bellamy’s podcast “Top Billin’,” the ”Live Your Life” musician opened up about why he doesn’t have a “trap music mindset” and the importance of making adjustments in life for the better after Bellamy recalled the emcee sharing the announcement at a show.

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 10: T.I. performs onstage during the No Cap Comedy Tour at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I don’t have a trap music mindset. You can tell the sh-t was written by a 20-year-old,” the Atlanta-based rapper began around the 11:08 minute mark.

The 41-year-old music industry veteran continued, “That’s the thing … Just looking at … Life is a series of adjustments. And from the time we’re born to the time we die, we will adjust. And of course, I accept the fact that I have acquired a special set of skills that I no longer get to use.”

The former reality star explained that at this point in his career, it would be “counterproductive” to promote a lifestyle he is no longer involved in, telling host Bellamy, “I get it. I respect it.”

He added, “Now for me to go out here and continue to force those skills on the marketplace when I know I have no real stage to present these skills on … I could talk about it. I could write it in a book, in a movie. But actually, going out here and making good use of the information I have, it’s counterproductive. It’s time to move on.”

The “Whatever You Like” rapper found much support behind his remarks, including one Instagram user who felt “what most don’t understand once you allow your mind to see different and feel the difference you continue to fall in love with the growth that’s feeding you and yours.” Another person commented, “Real spill! I can’t stand when ni–as try to force it. You 40y/o and still sellin crack then you losin in life.”

“Love it,” added a third. “You have done a lot with your ‘dash’ in life. Glad to have been there for ya journey King.”