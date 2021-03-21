‘She Got a Dunk’: Angela Simmons’ Latest Rearview Photo Leaves Fans Salivating

Angela Simmons left fans entranced with her derriere on March 20 after posting an image showing off her black form-fitting pants from her new leggings line. Simmons also informed her followers that the line would be coming out soon.

The mother of one was sporting an all-black ensemble in the upload she captioned “Laser Focused 💪🏽.” Fans reveled over the reality star’s visibly toned bottom. One went as far as to reference her caption while complimenting her butt.

Angela Simmons’s latest post showing off her plump butt causes a frenzy on the star’s comment section. @angelasimmons/Instagram

“That thang THANGIN.”

“She got a dunk.”

“Stacked Up 🔥.”

“I’m laser focused on dem cheeks!!!!!”

“You making the picture Sweat!!🔥🔥🙌.”

While many fans were enraptured by Simmon’s backside, one follower bashed the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star for doing the yoga pose Pigeon or the Kapotasana pose — a backbend pose used to help strengthen and stretch the back wrong just to take a photo on Instagram. “This position and form is not correct. She’s so worried about getting a picture for Instagram instead of actually doing the Yoga pose correctly and getting the benefits from this stretch. Smh. Insta vs. Reality.”

Despite the harsh feedback, other people praised Simmons’ body. One wrote. “Body goals.” Another said the Built Not Bought founder inspired them to seek a natural body workout journey. “Body goals!!! All Natural is what I’m tryna be like.”

An Instagram user brought up how they can visibly see the shift in Simmons physical body. “Ok you putting in the work, I’m seeing the transformation, great job go hard or go home.”

Simmons disclosed during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” in 2018 that she suffered from body issues growing up as a child because she considered herself a lot fat in comparison to her older siblings Vanessa and Jojo Simmons.

She said, “I didn’t embrace my curves because I was so young,” Simmons said at the time. “I had a little diagram and I would draw this big person and then … draw the person I want to be, skinny. And it was like, I had body issues. Growing up, I was concerned that I was fat. I was like, ‘I just feel fat.’ I always had that conversation. I would cry about it.”

Since then, the reality star has adopted a vegan diet and regular workout regime consisting of cardio, strength, and interval training.