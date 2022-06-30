Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Says ‘R&B Has Lost Their Identity,’ Blames Labels for Supporting ‘Thug Images’ of Black Men

Shawn Stockman of the pioneering R&B group Boyz II Men is not too fond of today’s music scene after last week’s “Verzuz” battle. It’s unclear if the Grammy-winning singer watched the celebratory pre-show between Ray J, Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Sammie or their viral Instagram session earlier this week. But on Wednesday, June 29, the celebrated 1990s artist started trending after sharing a few relatable tweets about today’s generation of R&B singers.

He began, “R&B has lost their identity because it felt like it had to compete with the bravado of the hip-hop world. Because labels stopped supporting the perception of Black men being more than displaying a “thug image.”

Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is interviewed during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive “Power of Love Gala” benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Smokey Robinson and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds at Resorts World Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Stockman came up during the late 1970s and 1980s, when singers dressed in tailored suits, silk shirts, and denim outfits head to toe. Boyz II Men regularly appeared in bowties, knit sweaters, slacks, shorts and letterman jackets. After that, the fashion of most R&B singers began to mirror some of your favorite hardcore rappers.

In another tweet, the “Foreward” singer wrote, “There was a time when it was kool to identify as an R&B singer. It was kool that there was a clear distinction between a rapper and a singer, persona wise. And it was respected. It wasn’t viewed as being ‘soft’ to be smooth and to speak to ladies a certain way.”

In the 1990s, a new era of music and culture of what was considered fashion forward emerged. Artists like Jodeci and stylists like Misa Hylton began introducing streetwear aesthetic with combat boots, leather jackets, and baggy clothes. Fellow R&B groups like Blackstreet, Dru Hill, H-Town, and female groups like Xscape, TLC, and more copied the same aesthetic.

Stockman concluded his rant by explaining that “great singers” do still exist, noting they don’t get the love they should. He suggested fans highlight some up-and-coming artists he should be listening to.

He said, “Let me disclaim, my tweets are not to say there aren’t any great singers out there. There always have been great singers, but the love they get is disproportionate. So let’s do this: send me some artists y’all think are [fire emoji] and I’ll repost! I’ll go first…”