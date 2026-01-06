‘Picked Me Up and Put Me Out’: Jill Scott Drops Wild Story of How She Ended Up with a House After Boyz II Men’s Mike McCary Forced Her Out

Neo-soul singer Jill Scott pulled back the curtain on a moment involving former Boyz II Men singer Michael McCary that she says she will never forget.

The “Gettin’ In My Way” vocalist took listeners back more than two decades during a recent interview, where she recalled a night at McCary’s house, the kind of invite that felt normal at the height of R&B’s golden era, when industry friendships blurred into late nights and private gatherings. But what happened afterward was icing on the cake.

Jill Scott shares a shocking story about Michael McCary from Boyz II Men. (Photos: R&B Money Podcast/YouTube, @realmikemccary/Instagram)

While appearing as a guest on Tank and J. Valentine’s “R&B Money Podcast,” Scott remembered going to a party with a friend at Mike’s house, which she was later thrown out of, in the cold, no less.

“Mike had a dog. I was not supposed to say names,” she admitted before continuing with her story. “Um, we got to get there. We get there. We get there. Mike had a dog, and the dog — I’m sorry. It was horrendous, OK? Somebody had mixed like a terrier and a hot, like a — a bull. No, it was like a pit bull and a hot dog, together.”

The now-53 recalls being so scared of the dog that she let out a yell, which prompted McCary to put her out.

“So, it was big up top, and it had these little tiny legs, and it scared me,” she added. “I was like, ‘You know, what is that? What is it?’ And Mike got so mad that he picked me up and put me out his house. In the cold.”

The “Shame” singer also said that she didn’t even have her coat on when the former Boyz II Men singer put her out in the cold.

“I talked about his dog. I talked about his dog and had to get — and put he put me out. My coat was inside everything. They, they were all there,” she said of the rest of the R& B group, which included Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, Marc Nelson, George Baldi III. McCary left the group in 2003.

“They wouldn’t remember that. But I do,” said Scott. “Years later, I bought Mike’s house from him,” she added. “I like that house.”

Fans loved the interview and couldn’t say enough about Scott’s “captivating” presence.

“This interview is like soul food, literally food for the soul,” replied one fan. “Jill Scott is so unbelievably captivating. Not only on stage, but just talking. She’s amazing,” added another.

Several fans wrote that they could listen to Scott tell stories all day.

“I could listen to Jill Scott talk all day,” wrote one. “She just exudes dopeness. Her tone is soothing and the way she tells a story is captivating. I didn’t want it to end. They didn’t even talk about her other albums and this was still one of my favorites.”

The “A Long Walk” artist released her first album in 11 years with Blues Babe Records on Jan. 1. Scott will return with her new album titled “To Whom This May Concern,” which includes her new track “Beautiful People,” a spiritual song about love.

As for McCary, he has largely stepped away from the spotlight, with his 2003 exit tied to a long and painful battle with multiple sclerosis, a diagnosis he later revealed publicly. Once known for anchoring Boyz II Men’s signature bass lines during its peak in the 1990s, McCary’s life shifted dramatically as health challenges limited his ability to perform and tour.

In the years since, he has spoken candidly about financial struggles, personal setbacks, and the emotional toll of watching the group continue without him, while also expressing pride in Boyz II Men’s legacy and his role in it. Though he has remained mostly private, McCary has periodically resurfaced to share his story, offering a sobering contrast to the chart-topping success he once helped build.