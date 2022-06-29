‘Gorgeous, Your Parents Made a Queen’: Reginae Carter Showed Off Stunning Leather Dress In Recent Instagram Video, Fans React

Reginae Carter showed out in a recent Instagram video where she flaunted herself in a black leather dress from Fashion Nova with “Retro Bands” by Desire playing in the background. The 23-year-old entrepreneur captioned her post with a wink emoji and tagged the online fashion store.

Many fans ran to the comments section and credited the young influencer’s looks to her parents, Toya Johnson and Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne. One fan commented, “Beautiful, just like your mom.” Another wrote, “Girl you look just like yo mama [heart eyes] [fire emoji]” Someone else said, “Gorgeous, your parents made a queen [heart eyes].”

Photo: @itsreginaecarter

Fans also acknowledged Reginae’s spicy outfit, with comments such as “You know that leather is fire!” and “This dress fits you perfectly [fire emoji].” Overall, fans showed Reginae endless love in the comments section of her video. Her post received over 24,000 likes along with over 200 comments.

Though she is a product of one of the most famous rappers in black culture, Carter earned a name for herself in the industry once she had gotten older. She regularly posts photos of herself on her Instagram page, showing her in stylish outfits from clothing stores such as Fashion Nova and other fashion boutiques.

One of her most-liked Fashion Nova outfits on Instagram included a series of three photos where she is outside with a cut-out, button-up black romper on with Christian Dior slides on her feet. The post received over 150,000 likes with over 1,800 comments.

However, Reginae is more than just a social media influencer; she is also an actress and has starred in a few TV shows and films. In 2019, the young star was featured in “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta,” in which she portrayed the character Lydia.

Earlier this year, she expressed excitement about being a cast member in the second season of ALLBLK’s Network show, “Terror Lake Drive” with former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey.

She also uploaded a sneak peak trailer on Juneteenth, June 19, for an upcoming short film titled “Renny,” where she will play the main character who, according to Reginae, is, “Trying to follow her dreams and building her business up, needing the support and just that push to keep going.”