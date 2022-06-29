‘Come on Queen James’: Savannah James Stuns Fans with Her Beauty In Glamorous Getup

It’s all love.

Savannah James exuded radiance while showing off the all-black ensemble she wore to Kevin Love’s wedding. Love, a close friend of LeBron James and his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, married Kate Bock over the weekend in a “Great Gatsby”-themed ceremony in New York.

Savannah James sports an all-black attire while attending Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love’s wedding. Photo:@mrs_savannahrj/Instagram

In the Instagram upload shared on June 26, James was all smiles as she posed in what appeared to be a hotel hallway. The 35-year-old sported a black dress and a sheer coverup. As for accessories, James accompanied the look with a purse and a few jewelry pieces. The list included a necklace and an anklet.

James completed it all with her sleek brown tresses, a full face of makeup and red lipstick. In addition to the photo, the mother of three captioned the post while tagging Love and his bride, “It’s all LOVE @kevinlove @katebock.”

As fans viewed the image, many flooded James’ comments section with compliments. One individual claimed the star has been showing out on social media with her many stylish looks.

“Mrs. James slaying omg love it. Gorgeous.”

“Come on Queen James…served.”

“U REALLY BEEN SERVING LOOKS!”

“Mrs. James ain’t nothing to play with!”

Among the previous remarks, others brought up how classy James looked. One wrote, “Now this is how you show you are one class act with your clothes on.” Another said, “Epitome of style, class, and beauty.” A third person stated, “Your level of classy is staggering.”

This post comes weeks after James set social media ablaze with a new look. In the June 2 post, James was seen wearing a brown leather top, plaid pants, brown heels, and a cream-colored jacket as she posed in multiple areas in what appeared to be her home.

She captioned the post, “Skin caramel, fine like baby hair.”