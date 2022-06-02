‘Queen Savannah Slaying for the House of James’: Savannah James Stuns Fans with Her ‘Caramel’ Beauty  

For the past several months, Savannah James has gone viral on social media for her radiant beauty, and the mother of three doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon after debuting a new look on June 1.

In the Instagram post, James was seen showing off her light ombre tresses as she posed in different areas in what appeared to be her home. As for wardrobe, the 35-year-old rocked a brown leather top complemented with plaid pants, brown heels, and a cream-colored jacket.

Savannah James’ beauty post stops fans in their tracks. Photo:@mrs_savannahrj/Instagram

James completed her outfit by adding a few jewelry pieces, including earrings, a watch, multiple rings, and bracelets. In addition to the images, James wrote in the caption while giving photo credit to Instagram user @icontips, “Skin caramel, fine like baby hair.”

As fans viewed the upload, many flooded James’ comment section with compliments. The majority of the social media users brought up how beautiful and elegant the star appeared.

“Oh WE SEE YOU Savannah. black beauty at its finest.”

“It’s the melanin poppin & effortless beauty for me!”

“Queen Savannah slaying for the house of James.”

Savannah James. (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

“She’s truly like fine wine! GOAT know he got a winner!”

“Show the girls how it’s done with elegance and class, Mrs. J.”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned James’ pattern of dropping random beauty posts and disappearing from social media. One wrote, “Just slays and then goes back to minding her business.”

Another said, “It’s her pop-ups for me.”

This upload comes days after James and her daughter Zhuri James attended “The Black Hair Experience” exhibition in Los Angeles. During their visit, James shared a compilation video that showcased different areas of the museum.

According to its website, “The Black Hair Experience “is an interactive selfie museum” that is heavily influenced by the “culture of Black hair.” Their prominent locations are Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, and the DMV.