‘Talking Bout Some Turtle…She Slowly Walked Out That Man Life’: Michael B. Jordan Wipes Social Clean of Lori Harvey and Steps Out on the Town In L.A. Following Breakup  

Michael B. Jordan is stepping back onto the scene following his breakup from skin care enthusiast Lori Harvey. The couple who left fans swooning over their romance split in early June after more than a year of dating.

And to prove just how accepting he is of his newly single status, the former PEOPLE “Sexiest Man Alive” not only removed all traces of Harvey from his social account — a task fans were beckoning the actor to tend to — but also enjoyed an outing at West Hollywood’s Delilah nightclub over the weekend of June 19.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan. (Photo: @loriharvey/ Instagram and @michaelbjordan/Instagram)

Jordan was photographed outside the popular location by paparazzi. Though not smiling, the actor flashed a peace sign from behind the wheel of his vehicle. The “Fruitvale Station” actor already has an abundance of fans who are thrilled that he is no longer tied up in a romance, many of who are ready to shoot their shot at a chance for connection. Others, however, took time out to offer words of comfort. “Michael you are going to be just fine,” and “Leave that man alone,” they wrote.

A source speaking exclusively with People said, “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other,” of the couple’s time together. But in the end, it is speculated that Jordan and Harvey were not on the same page as it pertains to the future. Jordan, 35, is said to have been ready to take the next step in the relationship, whereas Harvey was still wanting to be free and have fun before entertaining the idea of becoming a Mrs.

Elsewhere on social media many people have debated whether or not the 25-year-old took advantage of the opportunity to date Jordan while knowing she’d eventually move on.

“She wasted that man time I would’ve just took notes from Future,” wrote one person.

Some people instead said the “Creed” actor should have known better than to tout Harvey and their love around.

“Can’t be doing wife s—t for a girlfriend. Simple as that. Flowers, treats, lil gifts.”

“Talking bout some turtle [laughing emoji]…she slowly walked out that man life.”

Harvey has previously been linked to rapper Future, Trey Songz, and allegedly to Diddy and his son Justin Combs. Publicly the model remains unfazed by the memes and rumors swirling about her love life. Instead, following news of the breakup, Harvey immediately removed every photo of her former beau and has not missed a beat when it comes to hanging out with her girls and attending events.