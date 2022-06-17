‘He Got His Lethal Weapon’: Danny Glover Causes a Frenzy on Social Media After Vacation Images Surface Online with His Girlfriend, Actor Also Confirms Split from Second Wife Eliane

Danny Glover appears to have a new leading lady in his life.

The legendary actor, who got married to philanthropist Eliane Cavalleiro in 2009, confirmed his split from his second wife as photos from a romantic getaway with girlfriend Regina Murray surfaced online earlier this week.

Danny Glover confirms he and his second wife, Eliane Cavalleiro, are divorced after viral images with his girlfriend Regina Murray surfaced online. Photo:@ginathediva/Instagram

According to the Daily Mail, although details surrounding Glover and Cavalleiro’s breakup wasn’t provided, the actor’s rep did verify that he was divorced. The former couple made their last red carpet appearance in 2018.

On June 13 when the viral images were first released to the public, Glover and Murray were taking in the tropical sights while vacationing in Sardinia. In one of the photos, the 75-year-old was seen capturing a snapshot of the bikini-clad realtor as she posed for the camera. Another picture showcased the pair holding hands as they appeared to take a selfie.

When the photos were reposted on social media blog sites days later, many fans raved over Murray’s toned physique.

“Ohhhh she looks tf goodt!! Yassss ma’am.”

“Her body is amazing damn can she share the workout lol.”

Okayy! Danny Glover better get his bae’s angles 😩

Okayy! Danny Glover better get his bae's angles 😩

“He got His Lethal weapon.”

“She look tf good.”

“It’s the body for me s–t.”

Danny Glover’s girlfriend Regina Murray sent well-wishes to the actor in 2020, in honor of his birthday. Photo:ginathediva/Instagram

Among the previous comments, others brought up their admiration for Glover and Murray’s Black love. While writing how good the couple looked, one wrote, “They look sooooo good #BlackLove.” Another said, “This so beautiful.. I love black love.”

Although Glover and Murray have caused a commotion with their vacation photos, not much is known about their relationship, including when they started dating. The only information that was provided was a post Murray shared in July 2020, for Danny’s 73rd birthday.

While sharing numerous pictures featuring the star, she wrote, “Wishing Happy Birthday to the “Mista” Many Blessing to ya!!!”