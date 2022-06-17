Al Roker Reveals He Lost Another 45 Pounds By Doing This 

America’s favorite television weather anchor Al Roker revealed a 45-pound weight loss during the “TODAY” show on June 6. Roker also shared the secrets to his recent weight loss, which included moderate exercise and a low-carb ketogenic diet.

The “Never Goin’ Back” author told his co-hosts that he lost 45 pounds while also improving his mental health with cardiovascular exercise by walking. Roker began a low-carb ketogenic diet and consumed approximately 100 carbs daily in addition to walking, and lost the weight in just a few months.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Al Roker attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Exercise, and not extreme exercise — we’re doing that 30-day walking challenge — that improves, I think, your mental health,” said Roker. “Combined with a low-carb diet, I’ve lost about 45 pounds in the last several months. I do about 100 grams of carbs a day and I walk.” The meteorologist also launched the 30-day walking challenge on the “TODAY” show on June 1 to encourage others to begin walking.

The 67-year-old also completed a half-marathon in New York City last May — a 13.1-mile route, which Roker power walked the entire way.

“It isn’t setting any land speed records, but it was faster than any of my training walks,” he said. “There is a sense of accomplishment. It’s like, ‘Wow, this is something 22,000 people did. Not everybody can do it.’ And you do feel like, ‘Oh, okay, I did that!’ ”

Roker shared a video of himself running in the marathon on Twitter and captioned the post, “Had such a good time running the @RBC @nyrr #brooklynhalfmarathon this morning. Thanks to @Hiruni_W my @runcoachsays who got me over the #finishline.” His wife of more than 25 years, journalist Deborah Roberts, greeted him at the finish line.

Roker first lost weight 20 years ago after undergoing gastric bypass surgery; he then shed 100 pounds. He shared a picture of himself wearing his old Levi jeans on Instagram on March 15.

March 15, 2022 — Al Roker shares a picture on Instagram. (Photo: @alroker / Instagram)

“Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today,” he wrote. “It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come.”

Roker added that he also incorporates lightweight training into his routine.

Fans complimented Roker for his healthy lifestyle and good looks on Instagram. “You look amazing!!!” noted one fan. “Congrats Al. No small feat!!! Admire your attitude and commitment and thank you for the inspiration!!!!!”