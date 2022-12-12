Al Roker feels an intense “sense of gratitude” for everyone who has sent the 68-year-old well-wishes following the his blood clot scare that caused him to be re-hospitalized just days after getting released.

The “TODAY” show weatherman virtually joined his co-workers Monday, Dec. 12, to give an update on his recovery journey. Roker has been a staple with the NBC network for 40 years.

Al Roker gives health update after re-hospitalization. (Credit: TODAY Show Video Call Screengrab)

Although Roker spoke out from the comfort of his kitchen, he noted his restoration process being anything but sweet.

“It’s been a tough slog, I’m not gonna deny this,” he told his fellow colleagues: Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer.

“This has been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgery. But, uh, it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks and I’m a very fortunate person,” he shared.

Roker also revealed being in different types of physical therapy so his body can gradually make its way back to having his regular amount of muscle.

He stated, “You lose a certain amount of muscle mass uh for every week you’re in the hospital. I was in the hospital for four weeks, so you know there’s just a certain amount of weakness.”

“I’m doing physical therapy every day … occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”

Roker says he has managed to think positively, and even shared a brighter takeaway from his situation.

“I feel strong and every day I feel a little bit better.” He continued, “Yeah it’s gonna be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources.”

Before Roker’s interview came to a close, he made sure to thank his work family for all of their support throughout this difficult time.

“I got a lot of things and people to be thankful for, least of all you, our family, our ‘TODAY’ show family.”

Fans continued to express sending prayers on Roker’s behalf and wishing him a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, “Prayers are coming your way Al and a fast and positive recovery. A big shout-out to your partner, Deborah!”

Another comment said, “Please get better Al, you are a great man!”

Roker has spent some time in the hospital in 2022. He first was admitted in mid-November after a blood clot in his leg prompted clots into his lungs. Not even a full week after his release, Roker was rushed back to an uptown Manhattan hospital for “complications.”