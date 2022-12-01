Al Roker ‘Rushed’ Back to the Hospital After Complications from Blood Clots

“Today” show weather anchor Al Roker has been re-hospitalized just days after being released.

A source close to the longtime NBC television personality told “Entertainment Tonight” that Roker “went back to the hospital after Thanksgiving.”

What Happened to Al Roker?

Roker was hastily taken back to the hospital by means of an ambulance and was sent to an uptown Manhattan hospital where his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their daughter arrived shortly afterward by a taxi, according to Page Six

The 68-year-old was admitted into the hospital mid-November after a blood clot in his leg moved into his lungs.

Although Roker needed intense medical care, he seemed to have been feeling better for he uploaded an Instagram video on Thanksgiving Day showing fans he was in good spirits and on his way home.

The popular journalist wrote, “So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner”

Al Roker. (Photo: @alroker/Instagram)

Health Update and Past Issues

A witness told Page Six that Roker’s condition, “was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved.”

Rocker has had a history of health issues in the recent past. In 2020 he announced being diagnosed with prostate cancer and needing surgery.

Thankfully, his cancer was caught early and, “limited or confined to the prostate” the “Today” website reported then. In an 2021 interview with Kelly Clarkson, Roker revealed that he has to undergo mandatory prostate cancer screenings every six months for the next five years.

He shared with Clarkson, “I’m waiting for bloodwork and once my PSA (prostate-specific antigen) level is, like, below .05 that means there’s no prostate cancer at this moment.”

In 2002, Roker underwent gastric bypass surgery after suffering from obesity-related health problems. He initially weighed 340 pounds before losing over 100 pounds, which he talked about in his 2013 memoir “Never Goin’ Back: Winning the Weight Loss Battle for Good.”

Roker has faced many health challenges, but he has a history of being positive as he’s prevailed over them.