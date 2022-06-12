’10/10 Joke’: Jackée Harris Shares Hilarious Reaction to News of Nick Cannon Fathering a Ninth Child

Jackée Harry poked fun at “Wild n Out” creator Nick Cannon in a tweet she wrote that compared the actor to the Netflix documentary “Our Father.”

“Our Father” is a true documentary that unraveled the life of a small-town doctor who impregnated many women using his own sperm, unbeknownst to the women.

Pictured (left) @jackeeharry/Instagram (right) @nickcannon/Instagram

In the documentary, it was revealed that the doctor had fathered 94 children around the world.

While Nick Cannon is nowhere close to fathering 94 kids, Jackée Harry thought it was funny to compare the two.

On Thursday, June 9, the comedian tweeted, “Our Father on Netflix ain’t about Nick Cannon?!?” She then added, “I’m wild n out. [laughing emoji].”

Our Father on Netflix ain’t about Nick Cannon?!? I’m wild n out. 😂 — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 9, 2022

The tweet quickly received over 3,000 retweets along with over 20,000 likes.

Fans filled the comedian’s comments section with laughing memes and laughing emojis.

Some fans even quote tweeted Jackée’s tweet and wrote back to her. One quote tweet read, “10/10 Jackée.” Another one said, “”Lmfaooo. Ma’am.”

While fans joined in on the joke Harry tweeted, some took it personally.

One quote comment said, “you wrong for this,” while another said, “That doctor literally assaulted and impregnated over 94 women without their consent.” That person proceeded to call Jackée “sick and unfunny.”

Jackée later made a tweet that said, “Pssst… some jokes are just… jokes [upside down face emoji] You can poke fun of a person and still fux with them / their art / their situation.”

This year, Cannon reportedly will welcome his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. TMZ has reported that he will welcome his ninth child, also this year, with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already has twins, Zillion and Zion.

Cannon expressed in an interview on “Lip Service” how he broke his celibacy around December 2021 due to the loss of his son with model Alyssa Scott.

He has yet to respond to Jackée’s tweets.