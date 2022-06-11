‘I Don’t Even Think I’m That Picky’: Kenya Moore Gushes Over Her Daughter Being a Little Fashionista 

Kenya Moore was a proud mother during an appearance at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation on May 16 in New York City. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was on hand at Radio City Music Hall for the 2022 upfront week presentation, and Moore spoke on her daughter’s burgeoning fashion sense.

Moore said her adorable daughter, 3-year-old Brooklyn Daly, tells her mother what outfit she wants to wear, down to her jewelry, hairstyles, shoes and accessories.

Kenya Moore (R) and her daughter Brooklyn Daly (L) at her tea party on Oct. 3, 2021 (Photo: @kenyamoore / Instagram)

“Brooklyn is a fashionista in the making,” she said. “She wants to tell me what she wants to wear. The shoes, how she wants her hair with the dress, with the shoes, and what purse, and what bow she wants in her hair,” said Moore. “Brooklyn needs to accessorize from head to toe, including figuring out the hair, the jewels and the shoes.”

The reality television star also joked that she thinks her daughter may be more particular than she is when it comes to fashion. “I mean, I don’t even think I’m that picky. I’m just like, ‘Give me something to wear,’ ” Moore joked. Mother and daughter often dress up and wear matching outfits that the “RHOA” star shares on Instagram.

Moore also shared a picture montage video on May 14 of Brooklyn set to “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life” by Stevie Wonder. She captioned the post, “My Sunshine @thebrooklyndaly [heart emoji]. Photo @imerickrobinson.”

Brooklyn wore a green dress with pink flowers as she posed for several adorable pictures taken by photographer Erick Robinson. Fans loved Brooklyn’s adorable picture montage video. “Omg!!!! This is too high on the cute meter.” Another fan chimed in, “This’s so beautiful, she’s adorable.”

Moore and her husband, Marc Daly have been separated since 2019. Moore filed for a divorce in 2021, and the proceedings are currently ongoing. Moore spoke on the pending divorce on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on May 15. She said their divorce has been ongoing for years after Cohen referred to their lengthy divorce.

“I feel like it’s been going on for years too,” said the 54-year-old. “I want it to be over. The hold-up is on the other side.” After Cohen said he was sorry the divorce was taking so long, Moore replied, “I’m sorry to hear that, too. Get me free! Get me free!”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs on Sundays on Bravo.



