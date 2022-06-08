Rams Coach Sean McVay Had No Issues with Odell Beckham Jr. Crashing His Wedding: ‘That’s a Given Right There’

Lost in the shuffle of the Super Bowl champion Rams’ busy offseason as they look to repeat was head coach Sean McVay getting married to his longtime companion Veronika Khomyn.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 and head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams head back to the field after speaking to the media during practice in preparation for Super Bowl LVI at California Lutheran University on February 11, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

While the wedding went off without a glitch, during a recent interview on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, McVay detailed a certain eccentric wideout crashing his nuptials. That would be none other than Odell Beckham Jr., the talented pass-catcher who joined the Rams this past midseason and helped lead them to the Super Bowl, the same one who is currently a free agent recovering from a serious knee injury.

“I mean, I love Odell. So only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding. He showed up and crashed the wedding. I said, ‘You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams then, man.’ That’s a given right there.”

McVay would love nothing more than to have OBJ back in Tinseltown playing for his Rams, who are looking to be the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots. Although he’ll be out awhile recovering from surgery on his torn ACL, you can never have too much talent in the arsenal.

The Los Angeles Rams have been basking in the aftermath of winning the Super Bowl a few months ago. Since then the team has re-signed defensive stalwart Aaron Donald, added wide receiver Allen Robinson via free agency, and they got the quarterback of their defense in future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner, who joins the division rival after ten successful seasons in Seattle.

Beckham Shined With Rams: McVay Adamant He Wants Him Back

The Rams’ offense, while good before Beckham’s arrival, became even better once he arrived. In eight games Beckham recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

In the postseason he tallied 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns. In fact, Beckham was on his way to probably winning Super Bowl MVP before he sustained his second ACL injury. Since then it’s been sort of a standstill between him and the Rams brass as they await what he plans to do for next season.

