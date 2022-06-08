‘I Thought Y’all Was Good’: 50 Cent Trolls Madonna for What He Likens to Extraterrestrial-Like Photos of Herself, His Past Remarks About Her Social Media Habits Resurface 

50 Cent is back to trolling Madonna.

The “Material Girl” landed on the rapper’s radar yet again when she posted provocative photos of herself in oversized sunglasses and peculiar poses to social media on June 3.

50 Cent trolls Madonna while sharing a similar appearance to depictions of extraterrestrials. Photos: 50Cent, Madonna/Instagram

Fifty, who last took aim at Madonna last year, reposted one of the photos along with several images depicting aliens with oversized eyes — essentially likening the singer’s appearance to that of an extraterrestrial.

“I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please,” he wrote as the caption to the gallery of images. His attempt at garnering reactions did just that as floods of social media users left comments.

“Nah 50 insane lmao”

“You really a force bro why u doing people like this [laughing emoji]”

“ET still ain’t find home”

But others, who thought things were copacetic between the two, instead made mention of the artists’ past online exchange of words.

“I thought y’all was good 50”

“LMFAOOOOO she gone be tight when she see this,” wrote one person.

“Curtis omg don’t start it … you be having her in her feelings,” wrote another user.

Last December, the “Power” series executive producer struck a nerve with Madonna when he criticized her appearance, more specifically her derrière and risqué poses. In those instances, the “Papa Don’t Preach” songstress adorned fishnet stockings and lingerie in photos — though she would later delete the images, just not before 50 trolled her. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63…if she don’t get her old a-s up. LMFAO,” read the rapper’s post.

Madonna took notice of her photos being made a joke and addressed the rapper in a series of slides in her IG Story. In part, she said that 50 was once someone she considered a friend and that jealousy had fueled his mean-spirited joke. To the surprise of many, 50 issued an apology and deleted the post.

Since then, the two artists have not sparred on social. Despite being active on social in the days following 50’s post, Madonna has not offered up a public reaction. Her supporters, however, made certain to criticize the rapper for making yet another attempt to troll the singer.

“Let’s see she’s got how many number 1’s how many Grammys never had to file for bankruptcy. Yet you’re on here instead of humbling yourself trying to bash women everyday.”

“Madonna is a legend, leave her be.”