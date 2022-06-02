‘I Was Fighting for My Life’: Gabrielle Union Shares an All Too Relatable Attempt at Styling Her Daughter Kaavia James’ Hair 

Gabrielle Union is proving she is just like every other mom when it comes to styling her daughter Kaavia James’ hair.

In a video recently shared to social media, the “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress showed fans that taming the curly mane of her toddler is not void of struggle. Union is seen full of determination, and focus and at times waning patience as Kaavia sits on the floor between her mother’s legs and endures the often time-consuming process of getting her hair styled.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and daughter Kaavia James Wade.\ Photo: Gabunion/Instagram

From the process of detangling, to attempting straight parts, and the constant reminders for Kaavia to hold her head up, fans knew all too well the actress’ will to complete the look was being tested.

“It’s Saturday morning so you know what that means…No, I will not keep my head still. No, my Momma’s parts are not gonna be straight. No, this doesn’t look like the reference photo but bless her heart, she tryin y’all,” read the video’s caption. The end look consisted of eight sectioned mini-ponytails that then were braided together.

The post proved all too relatable for mothers commenting that they know the struggle of styling a toddler’s hair. One person wrote, “OMG I go through the same thing with my 3 yr old.”

Another person wrote, “This is so real lol they never wanna stay still.”

“Kids will really have you doing their hair all over the house. But us mommas get it done,” wrote another person.

Union herself even hilariously commented on the video by writing, “I was fighting for my life!!!” Though the final look may not have been an exact replica of the reference, fans made sure to shower the first-time mother with support for her endeavor.

“Love it crooked parts and all,” wrote one person offering support.

“You did that!! You and your daughter are so beautiful! Just adorable mommy and me’s..”

“But she’s still cute,” and “Mommy got it done though,” wrote others.

The youngest of the Union-Wade family is no stranger to catching the attention of fans with her various hairstyles. Whether her tresses are free to flow, braided and beaded, or pulled into a puff, the 3-year-old is always adored.

In the past, the “Being Mary Jane” actress has faced criticism for allowing her daughter’s hair to go undone. But Union could not be anymore unbothered by the comments. “Regular Kaav is going to run around here during a pandemic after swim class and it’s going to be what it is. You’ll see her natural curls. You’ll also see that they’re going to be moisturized. That’s more of what I care about, hair health, not the style.”