‘I Am Beyond Proud of This Man’: Nia Long Celebrates Her Fiancé Ime Udoka for Securing Job as Head Coach of Boston Celtics

Last week, many of the Boston Celtics fans were excited to hear that former Nigerian-American NBA player Ime Udoka was finalizing his agreement to become the Boston Celtics’ next head coach.

Not only were fans excited because there was about to be another Black head coach in the NBA, but many were raving about the thought that they might see Nia Long sitting courtside to support Udoka, who is her longtime fiancé. According to her Instagram, it looks like the acting veteran is just as excited for her man as fans are.

Ime Udoka and Nia Long are all smiles in new IG photo. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram)

On June 28, she posted a photo on her Instagram Story smiling next to Udoka with the words “Hello Boston @celtics” written on top. But that’s not all, she also posted a smiling Udoka on her Instagram page and wrote a heartfelt message congratulating him. It reads, “Today you are officially the Head Coach of the Boston @celtics big love to the entire staff for the warm welcome. I am beyond proud of this man. Expect great things because that’s what he does. 🍀💚.”

Nia Long shows support to Ime Udoka being the next head coach of Boston Celtics. @iamnialong/Instagram

In addition to that, she uploaded another photo, wearing a Celtics jersey with the number 18 on it. She said, “I like the number 18. The legacy continues @celtics #coachudoka18 💚.” The number 18 is in reference to Udoka being the team’s 18th head coach.

Udoka has 12 years’ worth of playing professional basketball under his belt in addition to nine years of being an assistant coach. At Monday’s press conference, Udoka, who comes to the Celtics from the Brooklyn Nets said, “It’s an honor to be a part of the historic Celtics franchise. Coaching this talented roster and working alongside Brad makes it an ideal situation.”

Udoka and Long have been together since 2010 and got engaged in 2015. They have a son named Kez, whom they welcomed in 2011, and Long has a 20-year-old son named Massai Zhivago Dorsey II from a previous relationship.