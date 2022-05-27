‘How Do I Move Like a Man But Still Be a Woman’: Tiffany Haddish Shares How Cutting Her Hair Played a Role In How She Moves In a Male Dominated Industry

Seasoned comedian Tiffany Haddish is getting honest about working in a male-dominated industry.

During a recent appearance on “Nappy Boy Radio Podcast!” with host T-Pain and friends, the “Night School” star covered a wide range of topics, including how her haircut influenced her strategy when venturing into the male-led industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: Tiffany Haddish attends the 20th Century Fox’s “The Bob’s Burger’s Movie” Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on May 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The conversation initially started when the 42-year-old actress revealed what led her to cut all her hair off. In 2020, the “Girls Trip” star stunned fans when she debuted a new bald look.

Haddish quipped that she cut her hair off because “I wanted to see my scalp, and I was tired of titties on the back of my f-cking neck.” She added, “Tired of these b-tch pulling at my scalp, making my thoughts ooze out of my edges.”

The actress said she had never actually seen her scalp and was even more curious after seeing the men in her field.

“What I do is very male-dominated, So I watch how men move, and I’m trying to figure out how do I move like a man but still be a woman,” she explained. “I don’t wanna be a man. I wanna be as successful as a man. I really wanna get paid like a man with a pink [expletive]. Y’know what I’m sayin’?”

Haddish and T-Pain appeared to come to a non-verbal understanding of the level of success the comedian was trying to conquer that is often only achieved by a small class of individuals. “Now you talking about owning islands and sh-t,” the rapper joked.

The “Like a Boss” star said she noted that men in her career would often play around with their image. “I see they cut their hair all off; they grow it back. They do all this. They can move like that,” Haddish added.

Ultimately, the star did chop her hair off, and it felt like nothing she had ever experienced. She told host T-Pain, “And when I finally did it, I was in complete awe and amazement cause I had never felt nothing like that in my whole life.”

On July 7, Haddish showed off the new look in an Instagram post. She was initially accused of suffering from an emotional breakdown, but she assured fans, “Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. I’m not suffering from no emotional sh-t, nothing.”

She added, “I literally been talking about this for years — how I wanna see my scalp. I know every single part of my body. I know where every single mole is. Anybody that’s ever done my hair has heard me say it!”