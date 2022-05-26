‘Auntie Latifah Showing Babygirl the Ropes’: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia James Hangs Out with Queen Latifah and Fans are Loving It

Through her parent-run Instagram account, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade showcases countless adventures she’s encountering in her young years.

Among Kaavia James’ milestone moments, which have included the toddler learning to use the restroom by herself, a recent video featuring Queen Latifah may have taken the top spot — at least from the perspective of fans — as one of the most memorable events for the 3-year-old.

Queen Latifah teaches Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade how to play pool. Photo:@kaaviajames/Instagram

In the post shared on May 24, the actress — whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens — is seen instructing Kaavia James on how to play pool as they hold the pool stick together.

In addition to the video, the caption read, “Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo. Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby.”

As fans viewed the upload, many pointed out in the comments section that Kaavia James is living her best life.

“Kaavia being schooled by the Queen. It’s official, she’s living the best kid life ever!”

“Ok Auntie Latifah showing babygirl the ropes.”

“How dope is this your parents are Gab union and D wade and you get to casually play pool with Queen Latifah at 3-years-old the dopeness of her reality is uncanny lol. “

“The fact that Kaav is playing pool with the Queen! Kaav is the coolest kid.”

“Imagine getting taught how to play pool by the Queen?!? I love her little life!”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned that they were jealous that Kaavia James played pool with Queen Latifah. When bringing up the great memories the pair was creating at that moment, one wrote, “I’m so jelly Kaavia. Pool with the real Queen!!! Great memories in the making!!”

Another said, “Currently jealous of a toddler.” A third Instagram user posted, “To be Kaavia right now!! I’m so jelly.”