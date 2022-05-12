‘Great Job Kav’: Fans Cheer on Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia James After She Achieves This Huge Milestone 

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade is growing up right before the eyes of social media followers and so many others.

Earlier this month, the toddler shocked fans with her precise vocabulary after spending some quality time with her father. The milestones don’t stop there. In an Instagram post uploaded on May 7, on her parent-run account, Kaavia James shared that she went to the bathroom without assistance.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recounts when she successfully went to the bathroom without assistance. Photo:@kaaviajames/Instagram

In the clip, the 3-year-old, who was seen wearing an all-black ensemble, recounted the time she had to use the restroom while talking to an unidentified camerawoman. She said, “I said Tia I need to go potty. Okay go. Okay, I going.”

The video wraps up with the unnamed woman asking Kaavia James if she used the bathroom during that particular moment. She said, “Well did you go? Did you have to go?” The tot replied as she readjusted her hair, “Um, yes I did.”

Alongside the recording, the caption read, “Gotta go gotta go. And I went. #ShadyBaby #PottyTraining.”

When fans viewed the upload, many congratulated Kaavia James on her latest achievement.

“Great job Kaav! You’re such a big girl now!”

“So very proud of you and your potty-achievement Kaav!!”

“Good job Kaav!! But the way she puts her cup under her arm, moves her braids back & continues her conversation is tooo cute.”

“Good job Kaav. We’re so proud of you.”

In addition to the positive responses, others raved over Kaavia James’ communication skills when telling the potty training story. One said, “It’s her repeating the conversation back for us. Auntie is proud of you Kaav.”

Another said, “Her communication skills are stellar!!” A third person wrote, “I love that they talk to her like an actual person, not baby talk, and it shows. She is so smart!! Good job Kaavia!!!”