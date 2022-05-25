‘I Gotta Get Up Out of Here’: Earthquake Reveals He Was $3 Million In Debt Living Next to Jamie Foxx

It’s been three months and viewers are still in tears over comedian Earthquake and his Netflix comedy special, “Earthquake: Legendary.” And now fans are reacting in a different sort of way after the radio personality revealed he was living next door to Jamie Foxx while being $3 million dollars in debt.

During an appearance on NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Club Shay Shay,” Earthquake revealed how he and the award-winning actor became neighbors. He began by explaining the difference between “being broke” and “being in debt.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 06: Comedian Earthquake performs at the Sarcoma-Oma Foundation Comedy Benefit at The Laugh Factory on June 6, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

“Broke mean you ain’t got no money. Debt means even if you get some money you always gotta give it to another mother———,” he explained to Sharpe. “So I was in debt for a long time and it took me a while to get out of debt.”

The 58-year-old admitted he was living beyond his means by gambling and taking care of his then-wife after they got married. He claimed her heavy spending also contributed to the strain on their finances.

“When I got married I bought a house right next door to Jamie Foxx…up the street from Jamie. I used to tell my ex-wife all the time, ‘Listen this n—a got an Oscar. We just got a dog named Oscar.’ ” He said he told her, “‘ ‘We got to slow up on this spending baby. Once we blow, I’mma put us here’ and she never understood.”

Earthquake felt he had no choice but to continue taking gigs on the road in order to sustain their lifestyle. “I had to take those dates and that money to sustain that standard of living,” he shared.

Dave Chappelle show with Earthquake Legendary is now making me understand my inner thoughts more and clearer. pic.twitter.com/kifzPGPHVe — SKOOB (@OkechukwuOzor) March 6, 2022

The “Rel” actor recalled being $3 million dollars in debt with nothing he “personally” bought to show for it other than the house.

He woke up one day, and thought, “I got $3 million of f—–g debt, and it ain’t nothing that I can put my hand on that I personally bought for myself.’ That’s when it changed, and I said, ‘I gotta get up out of here. This m———–g too expensive for me.’ “